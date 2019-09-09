Coll. Cross Country Trine’s Bultemeyer receives national award
NEW ORLEANS — Trine University junior Evie Bultemeyer was named NCAA Division III Women’s Cross Country National Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
This is the first time a Trine athlete has been named at National Athlete of the Week during cross country season by the USTFCCCA.
Bultemeyer, from Fort Wayne, won the Calvin Knight Invitational in a Trine 6-kilometer record time of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. That was 11 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Boys Tennis Westview tops Chargers in key NECC dual
EMMA — Westview’s experienced depth showed in a 4-1 victory over West Noble in a key Northeast Corner Conference dual Monday.
Charger Joel Mast continued his strong season at No. 1 singles by defeating 2018 KPC Media Group Prep of the Year Kurtis Davis 6-1, 6-4. But the Warriors won the other four matches in straight sets.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 9-1.
Westview 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Kurtis Davis 6-1, 6-4. 2. Justin Schwartz (WV) def. Nevin Phares 6-0, 6-1. 3. Isaiah Hostetler (WV) def. Luke Schermerhorn 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Tim Brandenberger-Elijah Hostetler (WV) def. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski 6-3, 7-5. 2. Will Clark-Brady Hostetler (WV) def. Chris Miller-Nate Shaw 6-4, 6-1.
Volleyball
Eagles fall at Reading
READING, Mich. — Fremont lost to Reading 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 on Monday.
Emily Behrman had 16 digs and seven kills for the Eagles. Eva Foulk had 17 assists and two aces. Jada Rhonehouse had seven digs, three kills and and ace. Maddie Beeman chipped in with six digs and four kills.
West Noble Middle School teams earn wins
LIGONIER — Both West Noble Middle School teams swept East Noble on Monday. The Charger eighth grade team won 25-22, 25-16, and the seventh graders prevailed 25-14, 25-14.
In the eighth grade match, Julia Vargas had six aces and Alayna DeLong had five kills for West Noble.
College Tennis Spirrison, Weiss honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University’s Ashley Spirrison and Jacob Weiss were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tennis Players of the Week on Monday for last week’s efforts.
Spirrison went 4-0 last week, winning two matches each at No. 1 singles and at No. 1 doubles with playing partner Ellie Cole, a Central Noble High graduate.
Spirrison, a sophomore from Fishers, was named MIAA Player of the Week for the third time in her Thunder career and for the first time this season.
Weiss, a senior from Richmond, also went 4-0 last week. He won two matches each at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles as he was playing with former Fairfield High standout Aaron Streit. This is the second time in his college career Streit was named MIAA Player of the Week.
Rugby
Angola club hosting 2 events this month
ANGOLA — The Angola Rugby Football Club will be hosting two events later this month at the Angola Rugby Complex, 2435 N. County Road 200 West.
It will be Super Saturday Rugby “Rucking It Up” this coming Saturday. The Fort Wayne Men’s and Women’s Rugby Clubs will be in action with the first match starting at 11 a.m. The event will run until 4 p.m. Admission is free. Chicken dinners can be purchased for $6 apiece.
Angola will be one of four festival stops on the road to the state fall 7s championships on Sept. 29. The Rugby Indiana North High School 7s will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Boys and girls high school teams will be playing multiple 7-on-7 matches throughout the day. Admission is free.
Those attending both events can bring their lawn chairs. Bleachers are also available at the Angola Rugby Complex.
Questions on both events can be addressed to Angola Rugby Football Club coach Kent Oberlin by calling 213-7235 or by emailing him at attthesandbar@gmail.com.
Miscellaneous
Beehler runs Ironman Triathlon in France
NICE, France — Angola High School graduate and former Hornet track and cross country Thomas Beehler ran in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship on Sunday.
Beehler, 50, finished in 2,076th place out of 3,690 men in 5 hours, 25 minutes, 2 seconds. Roughly 6,000 people from 100 different countries took part in the triathlon. The winner was 23-year-old Gustav Iden of Norway in 3:52:35.
Beehler swam 1.2 miles in 40:33, then rode a bike 56.7 miles in 2:58.46. He finished his triathlon by running 13.1 miles (a half marathon distance) in 1:38:01.
Trine 5K supports bone marrow group
ANGOLA — Trine University’s annual 5K Run & Walk, held during homecoming weekend, will benefit a nonprofit organization that supports those seeking bone marrow transplants.
Hosted by the university’s Health Sciences Association and office of alumni services, the race will take place Oct. 5, with registration beginning at 7:30 a.m. under the Ryan Skywalk and the race starting at 8:15 a.m. The 5-kilometer course runs up and down Thunder Drive and through neighborhoods on Angola’s southwest side.
The $10 registration fee includes a T-shirt, race bib, race day packet, water and refreshments. The registration table also will collect donations for Be The Match and offer the opportunity to sign up for the organization’s bone marrow registry.
Operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, Be The Match is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping every patient get the life-saving transplant they need. The organization provides ground-breaking research, innovative technologies, patient support and education for those facing life-threatening blood cancers.
Register at alumni.trine.edu, or email hsatrine@gmail.com. For more information, call (517) 677-3964 or (386) 315-9905.
Boys Soccer LPC defeats Lakers
LAGRANGE — Lakewood Park Christian won its sixth straight match to start the season with a 6-1 victory over Lakeland on Monday.
Zach Collins had four goals to lead the Panthers. Jacob Hallam had a goal and an assist, and freshman Gabe Hallam had two assists.
Caleb Ramer also scored for Lakewood Park, and Grant Trammel added an assist.
Chargers rally to win at Elkhart Central
ELKHART — West Noble defeated Elkhart Central 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Chargers (6-2) came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first 20 minutes to win.
Henry Torres had two goals to lead West Noble, and Ricky Flores had a goal and an assist. Agustin Gutierrez and Jovanni Belmares each had an assist.
In other area action Saturday, Westview lost to Snider in the Carroll Classic 5-3 and Angola lost at Concordia 11-0. Ten different players scored goals for the Cadets, including two from Tumi Malatse.
Cross Country Laker boys 3rd in Caston Invitational
ROCHESTER — Lakeland was third in the boys’ meet and eighth in the girls’ meet at the Caston Invitational Saturday.
The Laker boys scored 103 points and finished just ahead of fourth-place Frontier, who had 11. South Bend Adams won with 44 points, and Winamac was second with 76.
Lucas Begly led Lakeland in fifth place overall with a time of 17 minutes, 23.14 seconds. Konner Palmer was 15th in 18:29.41, and Terrance Blankenship was 17th in 18:37.09.
Also finishing for the Lakers was Ezekiel Wachtman in 29th place in 19:22.42, Zach Chambless in 48th in 20:02.52 and Christian Troyer in 52nd place in 20:16.84.
The Laker girls were eighth with 201. South Bend Adams won with 59 points, and Cass was second with 64.
Sophomore Monica Guzman paced Lakeland in 16th place in 23:11.86. Ella Lewin was 27th in 23:58.51, and Brooklyn Rettig was 57th in 26:02.49.
DMS boys win title at Marion Invitational
MARION — DeKalb Middle School’s boys team won the championship of the Marion Invitational Saturday, while the Baron girls took second.
Timothy O’Keefe was second in 10:37 to pace DeKalb. Matthias Hefty (sixth, 11:06), Will Haupert (ninth, 11:13) and Jaren McIntire (10th, 11:13) followed, giving the Barons four of the top 10 finishers. Braylon Meyer took 32nd in 11:56.
Sarah Maple paced the Baron girls, taking sixth in 12:29. {span}She was followed by MeiLin Gentis (10th,12:54), KaiLin Gentis (15th, 13:13), Samantha Slavin (22nd) and Olivia Woodcox (34th,13:37).
College Golf Thunder men win first MIAA jamboree of 2019
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team won the first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association jamboree of the season at Hope’s Wuskowhan Players Club Monday.
The Thunder shot 296, which was 10 shots ahead of second-place Hope. Kalamazoo was third with 309.
Trine’s Nick Knowlton was medalist with an even par 71. Teammates Cameron Ruge and Grant Brettnacher tied for second with 73s.
The Thunder also had 79 from Mitch Lowney and 84 from Todd Mieske.
Trine senior Carlos Coeto played as an individual and shot 73.
Trine women 8th in Olivet invitational
MARSHALL, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s golf team finished eighth out of 12 teams at Olivet’s Kyle Campbell Invitational, which took place at The Medalist Golf Club Friday and Saturday.
The Thunder had 702 (363-339). Saint Mary’s won with 639, and DePauw was second with 655.
Sophomore Jenna Doumont led Trine with 168 (91-77) and placed 18th overall. Maire Sullivan had 174 (85-89).
The Thunder also had 176 (91-85) from Angola’s Mackenna Kelly, 184 (96-88) from Lily Williamson and 203 (110-93) from Reagan Guthrie. Anabelle Burkholder competed as an individual and had 246 (109-137).
