FREMONT — With the laps winding down Shawn Grace completed a pass on veteran driver Tony Dager to pick up his first late model feature win at his home track Angola Motorsports Speedway last Saturday night.
Grace battled side by side with Dager and Evan Park as he made his way through the field. A late caution at lap 21 gave Grace one last shot at passing Dager on a restart. Grace didn’t complete the pass on the restart, but continued to pressure Dager passing him with four laps remaining.
Grace celebrated his win on the front stretch after taking the checkered flag.
“It was a good race, we battled side-by-side for 15 laps, squeaking by him with four laps to go,” Grace said. “His car was struggling through three and four, that was where I was able to set him up to complete the pass.”
The win was Grace’s second in as many races as he capped off the 2019 season with a late model win at Baer Field Speedway in 2019. The race was the last at Baer Field as the track was closed in December of 2019.
Along with the win Grace also set fast time.
Running for the points championship at Angola Motorsports Speedway in 2020, Grace is hoping the win will propel him to a successful season.
“Hopefully this will set the tone,” he said. “We are going to have to get faster as the season goes on.”
Grace said the competition in the everageauto.com late model division is very competitive with several veteran drivers including Dager, Park, Al Berry, Tommy Cook and more.
Grace grew up around local short tracks in northeast Indiana as his family followed his uncle John Moonen. At the age of 15 Grace started in the mini-stock division.
He said his mentor throughout his career has been veteran driver Scott Hantz, from Angola. Hantz has won numerous races at Angola Motorsports Speedway and other tracks around the area.
“He has been by my side from day one,” Grace said.
Grace is sponsored by Complete Pool Service, Unlimited Manufacturing and Jeff’s Performance.
He will be back in action this Saturday night at Angola Motorsports Speedway in the late model division. Racing begins at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.