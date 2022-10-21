Prep Boys Tennis Westview’s Hostetler advances to state semifinals
INDIANAPOLIS — Westview senior Isaiah Hostetler did not lose a game in his quarterfinal win over Southmont senior Adam Cox, 6-0, 6-0, Friday afternoon in the Indiana High School Athletic Association Singles State Finals at Indianapolis Park Tudor School.
Hostetler (28-0, including 7-0 in the state tournament series) will play West Lafayette Harrison senior Aaron Gu (28-0, 8-0 in the state tournament) in a semifinal match today at 10 a.m. The winner will play for a state championship today at 2 p.m. against the winner of the other semifinal between Bloomington North senior Nicholas Shirley (18-1 overall) and Culver Academies junior Tyler Li (24-1 overall).
College Men’s Rugby Oakland-Trine contest canceled
ANGOLA — Trine’s home game with Oakland, Michigan, scheduled for Friday was canceled and will not be made up.
The Thunder’s final game of their inaugural season is scheduled for next Saturday at home against Calvin at 4 p.m. at Fred Zollner Athletic Stadium.
On Oct. 2 in Allendale, Michigan, Trine lost at Grand Valley State, Michigan, 50-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.