ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team will be heading to Lexington, Kentucky, for the second weekend of the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Undefeated Transylvania University will be the host team of the four-team sectional Friday and Saturday. The Thunder (26-3) will be taking on the Springfield (Mass.) College Pride (24-4) in the first semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. at the Clive M. Beck Center, followed by the Pioneers (26-0) taking on Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas (24-4) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners will play in the sectional final Saturday at 6 p.m.
Transylvania is ranked second in the latest Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division III poll released on Feb. 28 and won its fourth straight Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
Trine is ranked sixth in the coaches’ poll, Springfield is ranked 24th and the Cru received eight votes.
The Thunder average 73.6 points per game and only allow 46.9 points per game while holding opponents to 32.3% shooting from the field. They average 6.8 more rebounds per game than their opponents.
Seven Trine players average at least 5.5 points per game, led by senior guard Tara Bieniewicz at 10.9 points per contest. She is shooting 39.7% from three-point range (73-184) and also averaged three rebounds per game and blocked 21 shots.
Senior center Kelsy Taylor averages 8.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and shoot 52.3% from the floor (114-218). Senior guard Kayla Wildman is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game and is shooting almost 35% from three-point range (52-149).
Springfield is scoring 71.7 points per game and allowing 54 points per contest. It is holding teams to 33.4% from the field and has a plus-10.4 rebound margin.
Junior forward Sam Hourihan is averaging 15.9 points, 9.5 rebounds andf 2.5 assists per game. Graduate guard-forward Sidney Wentland had 12.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 3.4 apg. She is shooting 47.4% from the field (127-167). Senior guard Grace Dzindolet has 11 ppg, 4 rpg, 3.1 apg and 1.8 steals per contest.
Transylvania is scoring 75.8 points per game and allowing just 50.7 points per game. It is holding opponents to 33.1% shooting from the floor and has a plus-11.3 per game rebounding margin.
Junior guard Madison Kellione had 17.5 ppg, 3.8 apg, 3.1 rpg and almost 2 steals per game to lead the Pioneers. She is shooting 49% from the field (147-300), including 41% from three-point range (55-134), and makes 86% of her free throws (106-123).
Junior guard Kennedi Stacy has 13.9 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.4 apg and almost two steals per contest. Six-foot-1 junior forward Laken Ball has 12.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 20 blocked shots while shooting 48.5% from the field (127-262).
Mary Hardin-Baylor is led by freshman guard Arieona Rosborough (11.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 2.7 apg) and 6-foot sophomore forward Ashley Faux (10.9 ppg, 78% free-throw shooter at 57-73, 3.5 rpg).
Transylvania University is at least 300 miles from Angola, regardless of the route you take to get there.
Tickets are $10 apiece for adults and $7 apiece for students and children. Children age 2 and under will be admitted for free. Spectators for the sectional games are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces at Transylvania University, including the Clive M. Beck Center.
The games can be watched online on the Transy Sports Network. There are links on the sectional tournament page at www.transysports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.