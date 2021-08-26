BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Prairie Heights volleyball team was clicking on all cylinders in sweeping a scrappy Lakewood Park Christian squad Thursday. The scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-17.
“Everyone was on,” Heights coach Tina Sailor said. “I’m proud of the girls.
“We picked up a lot of the short stuff. We worked a lot on our defense in practice.”
COVID-19 issues and injuries on Lakewood Park’s end only allowed a varsity match to be played on Thursday evening.
COVID-19 is starting to get around again with kids back in school. Two starters for LPC were in quarantine. Top Prairie Heights player Kalli Aaron was in quarantine as her team went 3-1 in the LaPorte Invitational on Saturday.
“We’re trying the best we can to stay healthy,” Sailor said. “We’re embracing every game we play.”
Lakewood Park (5-3) competed despite being short-handed, and leading player Haley Kruse carried the visiting Panthers in several stretches.
“We definitely battled,” first-year LPC coach Savannah Dize said. “We have a lot to work on. We have to realize in the midst of adversity, we still have to push forward.
“We made some runs after being in a rut. But we definitely have to work on serve receive.”
Heights (7-1) jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the third set, and then Lakewood Park showed some of its fight. On Kruse’s serve, the DeKalb County Panthers rallied and got within 9-5. However, PH answered by scoring the next seven points. Still, LPC continued to fight back later in the set.
Prairie Heights put 94% of its serves in play. That’s better than its team goal of 90%.
Chloe Riehl had 10 kills, seven digs and four aces while putting all 14 serves in play for Heights. Aaron had 10 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Senior setter Hunter Kleeberg had 22 assists and seven digs.
Senior Shyanne Duncan had a .615 hitting percentage for Prairie Heights. She had nine kills in 13 attempts with only one hitting error. Libero Katie Eash chipped in with eight digs.
Prairie Heights will have its annual classic on Saturday, and only six teams will be in the field. East Noble and LaVille both opted out due to COVID-19 issues.
Lakewood Park returns to action on Tuesday at home against Hamilton.
