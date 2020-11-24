College Basketball
Trine-CMU men’s game canceled
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Trine’s exhibition men’s basketball game at Central Michigan scheduled for Wednesday evening was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
CMU announced the cancellation just before noon on Wednesday on its athletics website, cmuchippewas.com.
The Thunder are scheduled to host Western Michigan on Saturday for a 2 p.m. opening tip-off at the MTI Center.
Prep Swimming Angola boys win four duals at Goshen
GOSHEN — Angola’s boys swim team won all four of its duals in the Goshen DecaDual meet Tuesday.
The Hornets got past the host Redhawks 92-88, and also beat DeKalb 136-21, Rochester 137-26 and NorthWood 122-58.
The Barons lost all four of their duals. They fell to Rochester 60-56, NorthWood 139-26 and to Goshen 141-26.
For Angola, Marcus Miller won the 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Ethan Sanders won the 100 freestyle and was second in the 200 individual medley. Zac Creager was first in the 50 freestyle.
Alex Kincannon placed second in both the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke for the Hornets. Ethan Bussema was second in the 100 breaststroke, and Jacob Pontorno was second in the 50 freestyle.
In other area swim action Tuesday, the East Noble girls team had its first home meet of the season at the Cole Center Family YMCA. The Knights defeated Wawasee 123-99.
Girls Basketball LPC downs Legends
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park handled Fort Wayne North Side 77-34 on Tuesday evening. It was the Panthers’ fifth straight victory.
Chloe Jolloff had 31 points to lead LPC (5-1). The senior guard has 1,034 career points.
Jade Carnahan added 16 points for Lakewood Park and Mackenzie Shepherd scored 12. The Legends are 0-6.
Jolloff and Garrett sophomore Bailey Kelham were top nominees is District 1 last week for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week award.
Churubusco falls to Woodlan
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco lost to Woodlan 77-40 on Tuesday night.
Evah Smith had 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Warriors (3-2). Dakotah Krohn had 20 points and six steals. The Eagles are 2-3.
Wrestling Panthers beat at Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — Prairie Heights lost to Carroll 52-27 on Tuesday night.
Matt Levitz (120 pounds), Connor Pratt (126), Riley Cearbaugh (132) and Kole Schrock (195) had pins for the Panthers (0-2). Kawliga Glasgo won by decision at 113.
In other area action Tuesday, Central Noble won at Northrop 48-33.
Carroll 52, Prairie Heights 27
106 — Gilbert Ruselink (Car) pinned James Kresse, 5:25. 113 — Kawliga Glasgo (PH) dec. Aiden Church 7-1. 120 — Matt Levitz (PH) pinned Landon King, 3:20. 126 — Connor Pratt (PH) pinned Hayden Klaehn, 1:48. 132 — Riley Cearbaugh (PH) pinned Kelton Smith, 2:50. 138 — Jackson Todd (Car) pinned Isaac Burns, 3:20. 145 — Jared Landez (Car) major dec. Aaron Hare 11-1. 152 — Julian Antu (Car) won by forfeit. 160 — Evan Ulrick (Car) pinned Jay Abbott, 1:10. 170 — Craig McGinnis (Car) won by forfeit. 182 — Porter Blosser (Car) won by forfeit. 195 — Kole Schrock (PH) pinned Justice Goree (Car), 5:04. 220 — Kyler Bills (Car) won by forfeit. 285 — Sam Gump (Car) pinned Bailey Robison, 3:30.
M.S. Basketball Central Noble seventh grade boys win
BENTON — Central Noble’s seventh grade boys basketball team defeated a solid Fairfield squad 28-24 Monday.
The Cougars blanked the Falcons in the second quarter to lead 19-2 at the half, but had to survive a furious fourth quarter rally by Fairfield and made some late free throws to win.
Simeon Gard led Central Noble (3-1) with eight points, eight rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and two assists. Nick Freeman had six points. five rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks. Kyle Knafel and Keegan Knight had five points each.
Trey Shisler continued his strong floor game for the Cougars with three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Tyler Broom and Hunter Halsey also played some good minutes and each had a bucket.
CN will travel to Fremont and Westview next week.
