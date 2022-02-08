Two DeKalb players and one from East Noble received honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Freshman Ashley Cox was voted to the first team for DeKalb. The Barons’ Lillie Cone, a junior, was named to the second team.
East Noble senior Kyndal Mynhier also earned second-team honors.
Columbia City and Norwell led the first team with three selections each.
All-NE8 Girls Basketball
FIRST TEAM
Columbia City — Addison Baxter, 5-9 Fr.; Rebekah Marshall, 5-10 Sr.; Kyndra Sheets, 5-6 So. DeKalb — Ashley Cox, 5-8 Fr. Huntington North — Taylor Double, 5-10 Jr. Norwell — Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7 So.; Makenzie Fuess, 5-7 Sr.; Mackinzie Toliver, 5-6 Sr. Bellmont — Kenzie Fuelling, 5-7 Sr.; Sydney Keane, 5-7 Jr. Leo — Leah May, 5-8 Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Leo — Gabi Adams, 5-9, Sr.; Brooke McGee 5-8 Sr. Columbia City — Molly Baker, So. Bellmont — Hailey Cole, 5-10 Jr. DeKalb — Lillie Cone, 5-5, Jr. Huntington North — Molly Daugherty, 5-10 Fr.; Grace Sell, 5-7 Sr.; Marissa Trout, 5-11 Fr. East Noble — Kyndal Mynhier, 5-3 Sr.
HONORABLE
MENTION
Bellmont — Emily Bleke, 5-7, Fr.; Ellen Scott, 5-8 Jr. New Haven — Janiya Johnson, 5-7, So. Norwell — Emily Todd, 5-7 Sr.; Skyla Tomasek, 6-1, Jr.
