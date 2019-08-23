BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights kept throwing and firing, but it was merely a noble way of running out the clock on a game that seemed to have slipped away that fast. Slowly, the clock ticked down to the the fate everyone knew was coming, as Garrett defeated Heights 35-0 in the season opener.
Panthers coach Pat McCrea stammered in place for a second before taking off his headset and trotted out to the 40-yard line, where he shook hands with the coach who has defeated him every year since 2014 — when the two schools began playing Week 1 each season, Chris DePew.
You could point to several moments that seemed to decide this game Friday. Maybe it was when senior quarterback Levi Follett capped Garrett’s first possession of the game with a 29-yard strike to the end zone, and Heights players on the sideline simply looked up to the sky as if asking, "please, not again."
Then again, maybe it was when, after a drive that started at its own 31, Heights quarterback Ethan Hoover was stuffed at the goal line, trying to punch the ball in on fourth down.
In reality, though, what happened next sealed the fate of both teams.
Two plays following that goal line stand, Railroaders junior running back Kolin Cope (who amassed 220 rushing yards in the game, on an average of 9.6 yards per carry) scampered 94 yards for the touchdown that put his team up three scores. Less than a minute later, Garrett ran the ball into the end zone again — Follett was the beneficiary this time — after Panthers running back Zach Wiseman fumbled on the first play of Heights' next drive. The Railroaders took a 29-0 lead in the blink of an eye.
Such was the case all game for a Panthers team that tried desperately to erase the stain of a shutout loss to this same group of Railroaders a year ago. But for every positive stride Heights made, it found a way to take another step back. And Garrett took advantage.
The Panthers came out looking like a changed team from the one that totaled only 143 yards from scrimmage a year ago. Hoover, who finished with 116 yards passing and 49 yards rushing (both team highs), marched his team to the 18-yard line of the Railroaders while connecting on passes of seven and 15 yards. An incompletion on fourth down, though, stopped the drive.
Down 15-0, Hoover scrambled for runs of 15 and 17 yards, while hitting receivers for gains of 20 and seven on his team's next possession.
Again, moving the ball with relative ease.
Again, all to end on a failed fourth down.
Each time, Garrett scored.
All this happened because Cope and Garrett (1-0) gashed Heights (0-1) with traps and powers, because the Railroaders steamrolled the Panthers in the trenches for much of the night.
Garrett's play calling was overwhelmingly conservative, running the ball on 37 of its 45 plays from scrimmage. But it didn't feel that way as Cope kept rattling off six, seven and nine-yard runs in chunks. In fact, only three of Cope's 23 carries went for less than four yards, a testament to the work of the offensive line.
Follett passed just twice in the second half, ending the game with 103 yards passing, two touchdowns, including a 33-yard throw to Kraig Smith, and a pick. He also ran for 14 yards and a score. Cope carried the rock eight more times and the Panthers found the field for only 12 more plays during the final two quarters.
Up Next:
Heights travels north to face Bronson (Michigan).
Garrett hosts DeKalb, which defeated Angola Friday night, 41-39, snapping the Hornets’ 19-game winning streak in the regular season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.