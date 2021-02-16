Boys Basketball
Chargers fall to Columbia City
LIGONIER — West Noble lost to Columbia City 50-43 in a nonconference contest Saturday night.
The game was roughly even through three quarters, then the Eagles (6-11) were better in the fourth, outscoring the Chargers 18-12.
Austin Cripe had 16 points to lead West Noble (8-9). Brockton Miller had 10 points, and Ayden Zavala scored eight.
Lakeland-Churubusco moved again
LAGRANGE — The junior varsity/varsity contests between Lakeland and Churubusco scheduled for Monday has been pushed off for the third time this season.
The reschedule date Wednesday at Lakeland with a 6 p.m. JV start.
College Hockey Thunder men rally, win in overtime
ANGOLA — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team scored the game-tying goal with the extra attacker in the final minute, then scored in the first minute of overtime to beat Marian, Wisconsin, 5-4 Sunday evening at Thunder Ice Arena.
Garrett Hallford scored with 26 seconds left in the third period to tie the game at 3 for the Thunder (3-6) on assists from Jared Domin and Frank Trazzera. Then Corey Robertson scored on an assist from Brendan Prappas 52 seconds into the extra session to win it for the home team.
Domin and Trazzera each scored power play goals for Trine. Prappas and Justin Meers each had two assists. Shane Brancato had 24 saves in goal.
