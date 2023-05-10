Prep Girls Tennis NECC Tournament altered
Due to impending weather on Saturday, the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament has been altered.
The quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played today on Wright Courts next to Angola Middle School, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The rest of the tournament will be played at Westview on Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. The championship and third-place matches will go first, followed by the other consolation matches as 8-game pro sets.
FHS bests CN, fall to Warriors
FREMONT — Fremont played two Northeast Corner Conference duals on Tuesday. It beat Central Noble 5-0, then lost to Westview 4-1.
In the junior varsity duals, Fremont lose 4-1 to the Warriors and 2-1 to the Cougars.
The varsity Warriors improved to 9-1 overall. Fremont is 7-8, 5-3 in the NECC.
Westview 4, Fremont 1
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Chloe Hilvers 6-0, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Delaney Bock 6-1, 6-1. 3. Ayrianne Gaskill (F) def. Bailey Keener 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Erica Cain-Andrea Barry 6-3, 6-3. 2. Ella Yoder-Jen Osorio-Luna (WV) def. Sydney Burkholder-Jacy Squires 6-1, 6-1.
Fremont 5, Central Noble 0
Singles: 1. Hilvers (F) def. Naomi Leffers 6-4, 6-4. 2. Bock (F) def. Kayla Kreger 6-4, 6-3. 3. A. Gaskill (F) def. Audri Kleber 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Cain-Barry (F) def. Natalie Moore-Maddie Toner 6-2, 6-0. 2. Sy. Burkholder-Katie McElhoe (F) def. Jacelyn Hawk-Avery Phillips 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.
EN gets by Eagles
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Columbia City 3-2 in a Northeast 8 Conference match Tuesday.
Senior Brooke Lindsey won the deciding match for the Knights (9-7 overall) at No. 3 singles as she defeated Avery Story 6-4, 7-5.
EN and Columbia City played to a 5-5 tie in the junior varsity dual. Keegan Ball and Makenna Strohm won singles matches for the Knights. East Noble doubles wins came from the team of Ava Lash and Cayden Hulbert, the duo of Shaina Coil and Kendyll Swary, and the team of Kara Fry and Libby Rayle.
East Noble 3, Columbia City 2
Singles: 1. Kyndra Sheets (CC) def. Bree Walmsley 6-4, 6-3. 2. Sadie Potts (EN) def. Olivia Moore 6-4, 6-1. 3. Brooke Lindsey (EN) def. Avery Story 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: 1. Breanna Taylor-Lindsay Taylor (CC) def. Maria Bona-Ella Edwards 6-4, 6-1. 2. Rylie Pasztor-Payton Quake (EN) def. Olivia Woodward-Kennedy Hill 6-2, 6-0.
LPC wins senior night dual
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park defeated Wayne 5-0 on the Panthers’ senior night Tuesday at Kreager Park.
LPC honored seniors Lauren Korte, Katelyn Harvey, Amelia MacFarlane and Tianna Tran. Korte won her 35th singles match as a Panther against the Generals.
Hornets fall to Falcons
BENTON — Angola lost to Northeast Corner Conference leader Fairfield 5-0 on the Falcons’ new courts Tuesday.
Fairfield won the junior varsity dual 5-0.
Fairfield 5, Angola 0
Singles: 1. Addison Mast (FF) def. Ava Harris 6-0, 6-0. 2. Elyse Yoder (FF) def. Maya Harris 6-3, 6-0. 3. Abby Gall (FF) def. McKenna Powers 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Amanda McGuire-Elise Schwartz (FF) def. Alli Christman-Frances Krebs 6-3, 6-1. 2. Malley Behles-Ella Branneman (FF) def. Evelyn Stoy-Reese Weber 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Prep Golf Lakers outduel Warriors
LAGRANGE — Lakeland defeated Westview 154-159 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Wednesday at Heron Creek.
The Lakers had three players shoot in the 30s compared to two for the Warriors. Lakeland’s Nate Keil was medalist with 35, and he had help from Ben Keil with 36 and Tommy Curtis with 37.
Silas Haarer shot 36 and Wade Springer fired a 39 to lead Westview.
Lakeland 154, Westview 159
Lakeland: Nate Keil 35, Ben Keil 36, Tommy Curtis 37, Brady Ferguson 46, Kyle Hartsough 53.
Westview: Silas Haarer 36, Wade Springer 39, Brett Springer 41, Bryan Yoder 43, Evan Litwiller 50.
Hornets defeat Blazers, Garrett
AUBURN — Angola shot 179 on the front nine at Bridgewater Wednesday to defeat Northeast Corner Conference rivals Eastside and Garrett. The Blazers shot 193 and the Railroaders had 208.
Johnny Hersel led the Hornets with 42. Reece Myers paced the Blazers with 44. Railroader Carter Demske was medalist with 35.
Angola 179, Eastside 193, Garrett 208
Angola: Johnny Hersel 42, Mason Gruner 43, Gage Hankey 45, Ethan Plush 45, Austin Kuster 51.
Eastside: Reece Myers 44, Braxtyn Chamberlain 45, Clayton Minnick 52, Ashton Bendel 52, Gunnar Czaja 53.
Garrett: Carter Demske 35, Jacob Borns 43, Connor Marimano 63, Paul Swonger 67.
Prep Baseball Blazers rally to top Lakeland
BUTLER — Host Eastside scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to top Lakeland 8-7 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday.
The Lakers led 7-2 entering the home half of the frame. Eastside got consecutive singles from Brayden Baatz, Dackotia Reed, Wyatt Davis, Zac Davis and Ryder Reed.
Jace Mayberry was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with Lakeland leading 7-5. The Blazers got within one on an error and infield fly. An intentional walk to Jacob McClain loaded the bases with one out.
Caeden Moughler reached on an error, with Ryder Reed and Mayberry scoring on the play.
Mark Wells had two hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs for Lakeland. Carsen Mickem had two hits and Garrett Pieri had a double.
The Lakers struck for four runs in the first. With the bases loaded, Pieri hit a sacrifice fly to drive in one run and Wells followed with a three-run home run.
Both teams scored two runs in the fourth and Lakeland added one in the sixth.
Warriors defeat Hornets
EMMA — Westview stayed perfect in Northeast Corner Conference regular season play with an 11-2 win over Angola on Tuesday.
The Warriors (12-6, 7-0 NECC) had 11 hits and drew nine walks. Matty Mortrud was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and three runs batted in for Westview. Braden Kauffman had three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Max Engle started and got the pitching win for the Warriors, and also drove in two runs. He allowed two earned runs and five hits in five and one-third innings, walked two and struck out five. Gavin Engle retired all five Hornets he faced in relief.
Kenton Konrad had two hits and a run scored for Angola (5-14, 3-5).
Barons fall at Norwell
OSSIAN — DeKalb lost to Norwell 7-4 in a Northeast 8 Conference game on Tuesday.
Trey Bodenheimer had three hits, including a home run, and drove in four runs for the Knights (15-5, 5-0 NE8). Curtis Ellis got the pitching win, allowing four runs (two earned) and six hits in five innings with six strikeouts.
Will Seigel and Alex Leslie each had two hits for the Barons, and Tegan Irk had a single and a walk and scored twice. Seigel drove in two runs while Leslie was hit by a pitch, scored a run and had an RBI.
Donnie Wiley started and took the loss on the mound for DeKalb (12-8, 3-2). He allowed three runs (two earned) and five hits in three and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
Churubusco bests PH, Cavs
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Churubusco got past Prairie Heights 4-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday at Kellett Field.
The Eagles (6-11, 2-5 NECC) scored two runs in the sixth inning to break a 1-1 tie, then added an insurance run in the seventh after the Panthers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Brant Skinner allowed two hits over six innings in getting the win for Churubusco, then Ethan Hartsock overcame a couple walks to strike out the side in the seventh to get the save. Skinner allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out six.
Croix Haberstock doubled, scored a run and drove in a run for the Eagles.
Sophomore Jeremiah Godsey and Hayden Culler combined on a three-hitter for Prairie Heights (5-12, 0-7). Godsey went the first five innings and struck out six.
Matt Roberts singled, was hit by a pitch, scored a run, drove in a run and stole two bases for the Panthers.
On Wednesday at Churubusco, the Eagles defeated Canterbury 12-1 in five innings.
Winning pitcher Wyatt Marks had two hits and two runs batted in for Churubusco, and also struck out three in three innings on the mound. Marks and Gaven Hart combined on a three-hitter.
Blessing drove in three runs for the Eagles. Mason Young had two hits and two RBIs.
In other area action, Hamilton’s varsity team lost to Fairfield’s junior varsity squad 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday, then had its best game of the season to date on Wednesday in an 11-9 home loss to Bethany Christian in eight innings.
CN downs Chargers
ALBION — Central Noble defeated West Noble 11-2 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Tuesday. CN is 9-8 overall, including 2-5 in the NECC.
The Chargers scored both of their runs in the first inning, then it was all Cougars, who had 10 hits in the contest.
Kaiden Burkhart had four hits and three runs batted in to lead Central Noble. Tyler Shisler and Trey Shisler each had two hits, with Tyler also driving in three runs.
Landyn Champion pitched a complete game victory for the Cougars. He gave up five hits and struck out seven.
Brooks Ruisard had two hits and drove in a run for West Noble (3-12, 2-5).
Prep Softball Eastside girls win twice
BUTLER — After suffering its first loss of the season to Huntington North Friday, Eastside’s softball team bounced back with two wins Tuesday.
The Blazers (20-1) were 14-0 winners over Lakeland in a five-inning opening game. Eastside topped Tinora (Ohio), which is just north of Defiance, by a 4-1 score in the second.
In the first game, the Blazers scored five times in the first, three times in the second and six times in the third.
Natalie Lower tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out 10 batters. She helped her cause with a grand slam home run in the bottom of the first.
Grace Kreischer had a double and drove in five runs. Grace McClain had two hits, including a double. Jayci Kitchen and Katie O’Brien also doubled for the Blazers.
In the second game, the teams were tied at 1-1 through three innings. Eastside took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth and added two insurance runs in the fifth.
O’Brien had two hits, including a double. Lilli Cline drove in two runs for the Blazers, both coming in the home half of the fifth.
Lower pitched the first four innings, allowing three hits while striking out five. Moyra McAtee pitched three innings of hitless relief, fanning two.
CN prevails on senior day
ALBION — Central Noble rallied from a big West Noble inning to defeat the Chargers 11-8 on the Cougars’ senior day Tuesday.
The Chargers (5-10, 3-5 NECC) scored all of their runs in the second inning to take an 8-2 lead. CN scored seven runs in the fifth to turn the game in its favor and hold on.
Freshman Grace Swank was the winning pitcher in relief for the Cougars and had three hits, a run scored and a run batted in. She was a home run short of the cycle, and struck out nine over the final six innings.
Kyleigh Egolf hit a solo homer, walked twice, singled and scored two runs for CN (14-6, 4-2). Sierra Bolen was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.
Avery Deter scored three runs and stole a base for the Cougars. Kyndal Pease and Kennedy Vice each had two RBIs and Kensyngtin Kimmell had two hits.
Hailey Moser was 3-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead West Noble. Laci Roy walked twice, singled, scored a run and drove in a run.
Fremont, Angola win
FREMONT — Fremont overcame Garrett scoring all of its runs in the first half inning Tuesday to beat the Railroaders 11-6 on Ben Roederer Field at Vistula Park.
The Eagles did not help themselves as only one of Garrett’s six runs were earned. Fremont made five errors in the contest, but made up for that with its offense. The home team had 11 hits.
Myleigh Carper drove in three runs and Lexi Stevens scored three runs and doubled for the Eagles (9-7, 2-5 NECC). Addy Parr, Sydney Hinchcliffe and Jenny Martin had two hits apiece and two runs apiece. Parr drove in two runs and Martin had a triple and an RBI.
Khloe Glendening blanked the Railroaders over the final six innings in getting the complete game victory in the circle for Fremont. She allowed four hits, walked two and struck out three.
In other area action on Tuesday, Angola won at Westview 8-2 in another NECC game.
LPC beat by Concordia
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian lost to Concordia 12-2 in five innings on Tuesday.
An eight-run fifth inning by the Cadets ended the game. They had eight hits and drew eight walks.
Grace Merkel had two hits and scored a run for the Panthers (3-10).
Correction
The statistics from Fremont’s pitchers were mixed up in Wednesday’s edition from the Eagles’ 5-4 home baseball loss to Garrett on Tuesday.
Matt Teegardin was the starting and losing pitcher for Fremont, allowing four runs, four hits and four walks while striking out two.
Brody Foulk only allowed one run and four hits in four and one-third innings of relief. He struck out seven and did not walk anyone.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
College Track & Field
4 Trine athletes make All-MIAA
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Trine University’s four champions from last week’s conference meet received All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors.
The honorees were announced on Tuesday and they include seniors Jake Gladieux, Theodore Samra, Brianna Medcalf and Madelyn Summers from the Thunder.
Gladieux won the men’s 110- and 400-meter hurdles at the MIAA Outdoor Championships, which took place last Thursday and Friday at Olivet College. He was named MIAA Men’s Track Athlete of the Week on Monday for those efforts, and is ranked in the top 15 nationally in NCAA Division III in both hurdle races.
Samra won the men’s shot put, Medcalf won the women’s 800-meter run and Summers, from Kendallville, won the women’s hammer throw.
Also, sophomore Ethan Spahr was named MIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week Monday for what he did in the conference meet. He was second in the triple jump and the javelin with personal bests in both events, 43 feet, 9.25 inches in the triple jump and 168-9 in the javelin. The Osseo, Michigan, native was also sixth in the high jump and seventh in the long jump.
Middle School Tennis
Indian Springs tops DeKalb
WATERLOO — Indian Springs defeated DeKalb 3-2 in a dual match Tuesday.
Oliver Derrow won a singles match and the doubles team of Henry Post and Parker Vince also won for the Barons.
DeKalb won in junior varsity play 6-5.
Middle School Soccer
Barons boys, Leo tie
LEO-CEDARVILLE — DeKalb battled Leo to a 2-2 tie to end the regular season Tuesday.
Dawson Cleverly and Christian Johnson had goals, and Grady Hall had an assist for DeKalb.
