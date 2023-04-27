LAGRANGE — Eastside is still a good softball team.
They’ve proved it game after game this season, having not lost since May 13, 2022 and they proved it again Thursday night.
The Blazers (15-0 overall) beat Lakeland 8-1 in a Northeast Corner Conference Tournament semifinal game to advance and play at Fairfield, who won 8-7 at Angola in the other semifinal, for the championship today.
“We executed early on and then we had a lull towards the middle a little bit when they switched pitchers,” Blazers coach Brennen Kitchen said. “It messed with our timing a little bit, but I was happy that we were able to execute some small ball late in the game and get some more runs on the board.”
Junior pitcher Moyra McAtee was strong once again in the circle for the Blazers, striking out 15 batters and giving up just the one earned run on six hits and a walk.
“Mo has been pitching great for us all year,” Kitchen said. “We are so fortunate to have two great pitchers on our staff, Natalie [Lower] and Mo, and they’ve got a good defense behind them as well.”
Lakeland’s (6-8 overall) starting pitcher was junior Kaitlyn Keck pitched two innings, striking out one and giving up five runs on four hits. Junior Cassidi Parham (1-for-3, 2B) then pitched the remaining five innings, struck out three batters and gave up three unearned runs on two hits.
“She was much better tonight,” Lakers coach Katie Bowman said of Parham’s performance in the circle. “We look back and wonder with her hitting her hitting her spots and having the spin on the ball with so many pitches if we should have started her, but we had to go with how things have been going. Kaitlyn has been keeping the ball low and hitting her spots too, but they liked her tonight.
At the plate, Eastside got off to a hot start, taking a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning. Junior Jayci Kitchen (4-for-4, 3 runs, 2 runs batted in, 3B, stolen base) opened the game with a bunt single to third base, before advancing to second on a throwing error the same play. After she was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Lilli Cline (0-for-2, RBI), Kitchen scored on a fielder’s choice that led to everybody being safe.
McAtee then scored seniors Grace McClain (run, RBI) and Katie O’Brien (run, RBI, hit by pitch) with a double to center before the Lakers were able to get out of the inning on the next batter.
After McAtee struck out the first three batters for Lakeland, the Blazers added two more runs in the top of the second to lead 5-0, the first from Lower (1-for-2, Run, BB) off a triple from Kitchen, before Kitchen scored on an RBI groundout from Cline.
The Lakers got its first hit of the game in the bottom half of the second on a single from junior Jaden Moore (3-for-3, 2B, RBI), but they were unable to do anything with it as McAtee struck out the other three batters of the inning.
Moore broke into the scoring column for Lakeland in the fourth inning when Moore doubled to left field, scoring freshman Kennadee Kerns (0-for-2, Run, BB), the only run of the game for them.
“I’ve been really proud of our girls throughout this tournament,” Bowman said. “We were pleased to get where we were and obviously we wanted to keep going, but we knew Eastside could possibly be a roadblock, as well as losing our centerfielder, Cheyenne Short, who broke her ankle last night at practice. She was having an excellent season and so we kind of took a hit there. I’m not sure how much of that was on their minds tonight.”
Eastside was held scoreless from the third through sixth innings, adding three more for good measure in the top of the seventh. Lower started the inning by reaching base on a walk, advancing to third after junior Victoria Roose’s bunt resulted in another Lakers error.
A bunt single by Kitchen then led to Roose and courtesy runner Paris Santos both scoring on an error to get the Blazers the 8-1 win.
Fairfield’s win against the Hornets sets up a rematch for the conference tournament title, after the Blazers defeated the Falcons 14-1 last season.
“Number one, we’re looking forward to playing on their turf field,” Kitchen said. “They’ve got all-new turf field and we don’t play them in the regular season, so we were open to play there this year. And then Fairfield’s always well-coached and coach (John) Skibbe does a great job there, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. If we want to win a championship, we’ve got to be sharper than we were tonight.”
Fairfield 8, Angola 7
In Angola, Fairfield (11-3) survived an onslaught from the Hornets late after initially leading 8-0 through five innings.
Faith Berkey pitched all seven innings for the Falcons, earning two strikeouts and giving up two earned runs on nine hits and three walks.
Alyssa Kyle was the pitcher for the Hornets (8-6 overall), finishing with eight strikeouts and giving up five earned runs on seven hits and two walks.
At the plate, Kyle was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and a triple. Eleanore Knauer was 2-for-4 with 2 runs, an RBI, a double and a stolen base. Grace Steury finished 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, while Harper Henney (0-for-3, RBI), Kendall Sturges (1-for-1, BB) and Rosalyn Knauer (1-for-2, BB) each scored one run.
Berkey was 1-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk, and Bailey Willard (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) had a triple.
