Prep Boys Basketball All-NECC Team announced
LAGRANGE — Central Noble and Eastside led the way with three All-Northeast Corner Conference selections.
The conference coaches voted on the All-NECC team Monday evening.
Cougar seniors Connor Essegian, Logan Gard and Ryan Schroeder received First Team honors along with Blazer seniors Gabe Trevino, Owen Willard and Nick Snyder.
Prairie Heights, Fremont and Westview had two All-NECC players apiece. Junior forwards Chase Bachelor and Isaiah Malone were picked from the Panthers. Senior forwards Logan Brace and Gabel Pentecost were selected from the Eagles. Senior Mason Yoder and junior Brady Yoder were picked from the Warriors.
West Noble junior guard Austin Cripe and Lakeland junior guard Ben Keil also received All-NECC honors.
2021-22 All-Northeast Corner Conference Boys Basketball Team
Central Noble — Connor Essegian, Logan Gard, Ryan Schroeder. Eastside — Gabe Trevino, Owen Willard, Nick Snyder. Prairie Heights — Chase Bachelor, Isaiah Malone. Fremont — Logan Brace, Gabel Pentecost. Westview — Mason Yoder, Brady Yoder. West Noble — Austin Cripe. Lakeland — Ben Keil. Fairfield — Caleb Wright.
Honorable Mention: Central Noble — Conner Lemmon, Jackson Andrews. Eastside — Logan Fry, Hugh Henderson. Fairfield — Owen Miller, Braedon Helms. Fremont — Ethan Bock, Ethan Bontrager. Angola — Dane Lantz, Landon Herbert. Garrett — Kyle Smith. Churubusco — Drew Pliett. Hamilton — Ryan Cool.
Essegian honored by IBCA
Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian was named the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Player of the Week in District 1 for his efforts last week.
Essegian averaged 38.5 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the Class 2A North Judson Regional Saturday. He shot 63% from the field (30-48), including 52% from three-point range (12-23).
Prep Wrestling Laker Ben Miller named to Indiana all-star team
PITTSBURGH — Lakeland senior Ben Miller was recently named as a replacement to the Indiana All-Star Team that will take on the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League All-Stars in the 48th annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic on March 25 at Peters Township High School in McMurray, Pennsylvania.
Miller will replace Perry Meridian’s Matthew Koontz at 138 pounds for Team Indiana. The all-star dual will start at 6 p.m.
College Basketball Trine’s Bowman named a Jostens Award Finalist
SALEM, Va. — Trine University senior guard Nick Bowman was recently named one of 11 finalists for the Jostens Trophy. The selection criteria set forth by the Rotary Club of Salem, Virginia, is based on basketball ability, academic prowess and service to one’s surrounding communities.
The Jostens Trophy models the Rotary International motto of “Service Above Self” by recognizing those who truly fit the ideal of a well-rounded Division III student-athlete. The 2022 season marks the 24th time the Jostens Trophy honors will be awarded.
Bowman was named First Team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) and averaged a team-high 18.9 points per game this season as well as averaging 4.7 rebounds per game. He finished 11th in the nation for steals, totaling 75.
Bowman’s work in the community is highlighted by volunteer work at the Steuben County Humane Society, camp counselor at several youth basketball camps and internships with a drug and alcohol abuse rehabilitation program as well as the Allen County Coroner’s office.
The men’s and women’s basketball recipients of the Jostens Award will be announced on March 24.
College Lacrosse MIAA honors Konicek
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior midfielder Jack Konicek was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men’s Defensive Athete of the Week.
Konicek had 14 ground balls and won 39 of 47 faceoffs to help the Thunder win both of their games last week. The Geneva, Illinois, resident also had a goal and an assist while his team was a man down in Trine’s 13-5 win at Monmouth, Illinois, on March 8.
College Volleyball MCVL honors Boncaro
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Trine University freshman Kevin Boncaro was named Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts last week.
Boncaro had 24 kills and a .455 hitting percentage to help the Thunder win both of their home matches last week. The Rochester, New York, resident also had 10 digs and three blocks.
College Softball Trine’s Elliott earns MIAA award
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine sophomore infielder Scarlett Elliott was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Position Player of the Week for her efforts last week.
Elliott hit .500 (8-16) with three extra-base hits, three runs scored and three runs batted in to help the Thunder go 4-1 in Florida last week. The Utica, Ohio, native also had four putouts and three assists at third base.
College Golf Civanich, Guthrie named MIAA Players of the Week
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University sophomore Mark Civanich and junior Reagan Guthrie were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athlete of the Week for their respective efforts last week.
Civanich the lowest scorer in the Thunder’s men’s match against Oglethorpe this past Thursday. He led all players after shooting a 73 (+1) to lead Trine to a 305-306 victory.
Guthrie led the Thunder women to a 351-368 victory over Piedmont last Thursday with a score of 85 to lead all players.
Acrobatics & Tumbling Trine wins first meet of 2022
MARS HILL, N.C. — Trine won its first meet of the season Friday, defeating Mars Hill 211.095-202.285.
The Thunder won the acro (23.8-18.45), pyramid (26.9-24.7), toss (22.95-22.5) and team (73.57-66.66) events.
