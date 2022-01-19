WATERLOO — DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said he saw his team relax after making a good play, and particularly after taking a 10-point lead against Angola Tuesday night.
That was something his team’s fans couldn’t do, with Angola playing hard to the end and making things a bit squirmy at the finish.
The Barons saw their margin melt to three, then to two and finally to one before they made enough free throws to hold off the Hornets for a 50-46 non-conference boys basketball win.
“Our guys constantly relax. They are content with doing something good,” Beasley said. “They don’t have that mentality of ‘I want to do it again. I want to get another stop, I want to get another score.’
“We need more of a killer instinct. We don’t have that. They really are great kids. They’re as nice a group of kids as I’ve been around. We need some guys who want to compete 32 minutes.”
Connor Penrod led the Barons (5-5) with 12 points and Caden Pettis added 11, nine of them during a third-quarter hot streak when he finished with a three at the buzzer.
Dylan Oberlin had game-high totals of 19 points and nine rebounds to lead the Hornets (4-7).
A three by DeVonte Dickerson pulled the Hornets within 47-46 with 4.9 seconds to go.
After Jackson Barth sank two freebies with 3.9 seconds to play, Angola attempted a long pass downcourt but overthrew it. Barth was fouled again and hit the first of two with 2.9 seconds remaining to seal it.
DeKalb hit 8-of-12 from the line in the fourth quarter despite missing two front ends. Brantley Hickman twice knocked down a pair.
“We did a nice job down the stretch,” Beasley said. “We hit some free throws. That was good. We found a way to win. We’ll take the win at any point in time. We’ve just got to get a tougher mindset.”
A jumper by Pettis put DeKalb up 40-30 early in the fourth quarter. The game was stuck on that score for more than three minutes before the Hornets put in five quick points. Aidan Weiss hit a three, then Oberlin stole the inbounds pass and scored to cut lead in half with 2:56 left.
After a Hornet timeout, Donnie Wiley broke long downcourt and got an easy hoop to get the lead to seven, but the Hornets kept coming and made the game close, as Oberlin scored on a rebound, then kicked the ball out for a basket by Landon Herbert and again on Dickerson’s three.
DeKalb managed to hit free throws each time the Hornets got closer.
DeKalb scored the final nine points of overtime in the junior varsity game to take a 50-43 win. Caiden Hinkle had 11 points, Kiefer Nagel scored 10, and Will Weber and Parker Smith both added nine for the Barons.
Angola got 12 points from Trey Hinman and 10 from both Jackson Smith and Aidan Berry.
The Hornets will host Churubusco on Friday to cap a Northeast Corner Conference doubleheader.
The Barons will host Columbia City on Saturday in a Northeast 8 Conference contest.
