ANGOLA — After a rough start on Friday, Trine University’s women’s volleyball team settled down and took care of Olivet in four sets at Hershey Hall, 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14.
“I think we came out a little overanxious. We had too much energy in our passes,” Thunder coach Jamie Wozniak said. “We had to play our game and play our tempo and settle down.
“If we get the ball up to our setter, we’ll be fine,” she continued. “But Olivet is a very scrappy team. They threw a different lineup than what we saw on film and caught us offguard.”
Trine attempted to rally a couple of times in the first set, but could not make it all the way back. It served first to start the second set and took a lead, then got rolling.
The Comets (0-4, 0-4 MIAA) competed better in the third set, but Trine got points at important times. Olivet only trailed 16-13 before the Thunder got a kill and Trine sophomore Jillian Hannah had an ace to extend the lead back to five points.
The Thunder (6-1, 2-1) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth set.
Seniors led most of the statistical categories in Friday’s match. Madison Munger was the kills leader, Jacqueline Baughman led Trine in assists, and Lindsey DeCamp led the team in aces. DeCamp had three straight aces to end a Thunder 5-0 spurt in the middle of the first set.
Munger, Baughman, DeCamp and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles are the only seniors for Trine. DeCamp is second all-time in Trine/Tri-State women’s volleyball history in career aces and fifth in career digs.
It means a lot to Wozniak that they had a senior season and will go out the right way this spring for all they have done for the program.
“We’re blessed that we are able to play this spring,” Wozniak said. “We want every game to mean something.
“The seniors have given a lot to this program. We keep finding new ways to challenge them and they always find a way to rise to the occasion. They are competitive in everything they do. They are our hardest workers.”
Sophomore Paris Outwater was among Trine’s leaders in digs on Friday. Six-foot-2 freshman Anna Loughrey made a big impact on the Thunder offense. Central Noble graduate Chloe Behm, a junior middle blocker, also contributed to the victory.
“We’re an experienced team, but we’re also a young team,” Wozniak said. “This team has a lot of heart. This team is special.”
Trine bounced back from a feisty effort against perennial MIAA power Hope on Wednesday to beat the Comets. Trine rallied from two sets down against the Flying Dutch to force a deciding fifth set, but lost that set 15-12.
“We played with a lot of heart when we wanted to,” Wozniak said of the Hope match. “The team energy was tremendous.”
The Thunder will complete a three-match homestand this coming Wednesday against another MIAA powerhouse, Calvin. The match will start at 7 p.m. at Hershey Hall.
