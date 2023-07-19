College Golf Angola High grad Kelly named assistant for both Trine teams
ANGOLA — Angola High School graduate and 2020 Trine University graduate Mackenna Kelly was named an assistant coach for both the Thunder men’s and women’s golf teams on Tuesday.
“I’m excited to have Mackenna back at Trine as a part of our team,” Thunder head golf coach Noah Warren said in a Trine statement. “She will be a great coaching addition to our strong men’s and women’s golf programs. I am looking forward to working with her as a colleague this time around!”
Kelly played golf for Trine from 2017 to 2020 and graduated from Trine in 2020 with a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
Kelly was an assistant coach for the Angola girls golf team last year. She taught at Angola Middle School from 2021 to 2023.
“I am excited to have the opportunity to return to my alma mater and be a part of the wonderful coaching staff here at Trine University,” Kelly said. “I was fortunate enough to play at the collegiate level under Coach Warren and now I get to work with him as his assistant coach. I am looking forward to what our upcoming season has in store!”
Prep Girls Golf Underwood tabbed WN coach
LIGONIER — The West Noble School Corporation board of education approved of the hiring of Kris Underwood as West Noble High School’s girls golf coach on Monday.
Underwood has helped the Chargers’ softball and girls basketball programs. He most recently served as an assistant softball coach at Huntington North. He was also the girls basketball coach at Hamilton for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.
Underwood planned on having a meet and greet sometime this week at Maxwelton Golf Course in Syracuse and hopefully play some golf with potential players.
The first official practice for girls golfers statewide is on July 28, and the season can begin as early as July 31. The Chargers will start their season in a three-team match at Noble Hawk Golf Links on Aug. 2 with East Noble and Lakeland at 11 a.m.
Girls interested in playing golf this upcoming fall season can contact Underwood by email at coachkunderwood@gmail.com. New golfers are also welcome.
