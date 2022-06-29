High School Girls Basketball
DeKalb and Prairie Heights athletes honorably mentioned for academics
EASTON, Pa. — The National High School Coaches Association recently released its lists for Academic All-American Teams, where five DeKalb boys and four Prairie Heights girls basketball players earned honorable mention recognition for the past school year.
The criteria for nomination was that the student-athlete must have maintained at least a 3.6 grade point average on a 4-0 scale, as well as including a list of his or her athletic accomplishments.
Those receiving honorable mention from DeKalb were juniors Wyatt Derrow, Elijah Ehmke, Grant Fetter, Owen Holwerda, and sophomore Grant Stuckey. Those earning honorable mention from Prairie Heights were seniors Caylee Bachelor, Alayna Boots, Alex German and Kennedy Kugler.
College Men's Volleyball
Many Thunder players make MCVL All-Academic Team
CEDAR RAPIDS ⏤ The Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League announced its All-Academic Teams for both the 2021 and 2022 seasons on Wednesday, with the Trine Thunder recording the most recipients for both years over the rest of the league.
Fourteen players were named to the 2022 All-Academic Team, including: Sam Bhandal, Kevin Boncaro, Sam Buckingham, Josh Cook, Kyle Dixon, Kameron East, Hunter Haas, Landon Henderson, Ted Hofmeister, Bryan Maida, Ryan McDonald, Ethan McLenon, Nate Unsicker and Nick Woolley.
The nine players named to the 2021 All-Academic Team were Bhandal, Dixon, Haas, Hofmeister, Alex Menelli, Hunter Monday, Jared Sommer, Unsicker and Woolley.
Auto Racing
Tanner Jack wins late model feature at AMS
FREMONT ⏤ Tanner Jack won the late model feature at Angola Motorsport Speedway on Saturday night.
Other feature winners were Johnathon Gatton in the modifieds, Scott Whetzel in the street stocks and Mark Mason in the front wheel drives.
Heat race winners were Mason and Randy Debaille in the front wheel drives, Zach Henderson in the street stocks, Tony Dager and Dan Foulk in the late models and Tony VanAllen and Steve Shlater Jr. in the modifieds.
The regular four weekly divisions at Angola will be back in action this coming Saturday. The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. Cars will hit the track at 4:30 p.m., and the racing will start at 7 p.m.
The track announced special prices for the 4th of July weekend. Adult/Driver Pit Passes will cost $30, Student/Kid Pit Passes are $20. Grandstand prices are $18 for adults and $8 for students aged 11-16. Grandstand seating for kids ten and under will be admitted for free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.