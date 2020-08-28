WATERLOO — Maintaining focus was the first order for the DeKalb girls soccer team Thursday.
The Barons opened Northeast 8 Conference action with a 9-0 win over New Haven. Though the game was well in hand most of the night, coach Logan Cochran kept urging his Barons to play sharp.
“Focus is one of our keys through training and game day,” Cochran said. “If we have a high focus level we’re going to play well. If we don’t and we have mental lapses, we’ll find ourselves defending harder.
“In games that go this way, it’s sometimes hard to stay focused. These are great games we can train our mind on and continue to do good things that will help us build for our future.”
Grace Snyder put in three goals and Charity Lewis had two for DeKalb (5-0 overall, 1-0 NE8). Brooke Bowers, Jade Allen, Caroline Pranger and Sam Slavin also had goals for the Barons.
Almost the entire match was played in DeKalb’s offensive third, with the Bulldogs (0-3, 0-1) scarcely crossing the center line. Cochran substituted freely in each half.
“We got our opportunities to let the younger players get some varsity time. We want to build for the future,” Cochran said.
Sydney Mansfield recorded another shutout in net for the Barons, who have yet to be scored upon this season. When an opponent does put one in, it will be a test.
“It’s kind of nerve-wracking,” Cochran said. “I don’t know how we’re going to respond when we find ourselves battling a little adversity. That first goal we concede is going to prove to us if we battle adversity in the right ways or not.
“We just have to stay mentally sharp if we do concede a goal. That time will happen. We can’t get down on ourselves, we have to continue to play hard.”
