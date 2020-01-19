WATERLOO — Defense rescued East Noble and led to a conference road win.
Rival DeKalb survived a first-half run by the Knights and built a five-point lead late in the third quarter. East Noble kept the pressure on, however, and gave the Barons just two baskets in the fourth quarter in pulling away to a 51-39 Northeast 8 Conference girls basketball win.
The Knights (7-13 overall, 3-2 NE8) had a hand in DeKalb’s 23 turnovers, getting lots of hands on passes and steals after trapping Baron ballhandlers.
DeKalb (2-16, 0-5) forged a 35-30 lead in the final minute of the third quarter on a basket by Paige Pettis. East Noble allowed only four points after that while putting up 15 points in a row.
“Second half, they came out and played really hard defensively,” said East Noble coach DeAnn Booth. “The shots were falling the first half and they weren’t so much at the beginning of the second half. We kept on keeping on and doing what we do, and our defense definitely brought us back into it.
“As ugly as it may have been at times, a conference win is a conference win. Hopefully we can carry the momentum into our next game.”
Bree Walmsley hit four threes and scored a game-best 18 to lead East Noble. She hit threes as both the first and third quarters ended.
Karly Kirkpatrick had 12 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and hit the dagger at the end of the first half, a baseline jumper. Carly Turner added 11 points.
“We don’t have one player that scores 18 every game. Tonight it happened to be Bree Walmsley,” Booth said. “Sometimes it’s Carly Turner, sometimes it’s Avan Beiswanger, sometimes it’s Karly Kirkpatrick. We do a great job of being unselfish and hitting the open person. If somebody’s hitting, she’s the one they look for.”
Pettis had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Barons.
DeKalb survived a 13-2 burst by the Knights in the first half, and as the Knights struggled through a 2-of-11 third quarter, stormed into the lead. They couldn’t sustain that into the fourth.
“It’s all part of a process of us becoming a better team,” DeKalb coach Brett Eltzroth said. “We put together three pretty solid quarters tonight. Unfortunately, our M.O. is always that one bad quarter.
“We got some good looks, they didn’t fall. East Noble was able to hit some free throws, and got back on us when had to start pressing a little, and got some layups. Great work by East Noble.”
Eltzroth found positives despite the defeat.
“We competed well,” he said. “It was a step in the right direction tonight. We can’t worry about what happened yesterday, or a week or a month ago. We just have to focus on the next day.”
In junior varsity play, East Noble scored the first 11 points of the second half and went on to a 28-13 win. Kyndal Mynhier scored 12 points and Anna Becker added six for the Knights. Delaney Cox and Elizabeth Martin had four each for the Barons.
