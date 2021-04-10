East Noble
Coach: Jessica Hull
The Knights return quite a bit from two years ago. They have seven returning from the varsity roster in 2019, including six seniors, Avan Beiswanger, Carly Turner, Lauren Lash, Maliah Hampshire, Jasmine Freeman and Karrah Rarick.
The strength of East Noble this year will be its ability to produce runs, even with losing its top scorer and top run producer from a year ago.
The hope for the Knights is that their defense improves over the course of the season while some underclassmen will take over in the circle.
“I believe we should be a really high run-producing team this year, but I am really excited to see how our seniors play along with how our underclassmen step up,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said.
Central Noble
Coach: Taylor Amber
The Cougars lost a great class of graduating seniors last year in Maddie Bremer, Jocelyn Winebrenner, and Samantha Brumbaugh, but they are also bringing back a lot of experienced players this season with seven seniors.
Jenica Berkes, Bridgette Gray, Breanna Waikel, Emma Marker, Haleigh Egolf, Casey Hunter and Kyleigh Bingham are all expected to lead this year’s team, along with junior Ashleigh Gray.
Newcomers include junior Libby Goldey and sophomores Abby Hile and Kyndal Pease.
Offensively, Central Noble is going to bring to the plate a lot of contact hitters with a lot of speed and aggressiveness on the bases.
Berkes returns to the circle as the No. 1 pitching option this year with Bridgette Gray calling the pitches and leading the team behind the plate.
Coach Taylor Amber thinks this may be the best lineup the Cougars bring to the field since she started coaching five years ago.
Fremont
Coach: Scott Glendening
The Eagles are quite different than what they were when they were a game short of playing for a Class 1A state title in 2019 and lost in the the semi-state semifinals in 2018. But they might still have enough to be a formidable team in Indiana’s small class.
Glendening coached Fremont in the late 2000s while his daughter Kelsey was a leading player for the Eagles. He has coached travel softball as well as softball in Fremont’s youth league.
Senior outfielder Eva Foulk and junior infielder Jada Rhonehouse are the key returners back from 2019.
Another one of Scott’s daughters, Khloe, is part of a strong freshman group who will impact Fremont. Khloe Glendening, Sydney Hinchcliffe and move-in Kate Gannon are ninth graders with a lot of travel ball experience.
Other key newcomers are senior Olivia Dirr and sophomore Lexi Book.
“We believe we will be aggressive at the plate and will put a lot of balls in play,” Scott Glendening said. “And we have three pitchers who can pitch any given game.
“We had to move a few girls because of graduation, so we are looking to get the girls more comfortable in their new positions and roles.”
DeKalb
Coach: Darci Brown
The Barons will have a different look with only three players returning with varsity experience.
Juniors Jayla Brown (middle infield), Brenna Spangler (corner infield, catcher) and Alizae Wolfe (outfield) will “contribute at the plate and offer versatility on the field,” coach Darci Brown said.
Junior pitcher and first baseman Laci Munger is also back. Sophomores who lost their freshman season to last year’s cancellation include Lillian Cserep (pitcher, first base), Katie Waters (catcher, third base), Elizabeth Martin (second base, third base) Isabella Hansen (pitcher, outfield) and Madison Greer (middle infield).
Freshmen Baylee Doster (pitcher, first base) and Mackenzie Zent (outfield, shortstop) also hope to contribute.
“Although we will be a young and somewhat inexperienced team, we are a hard-working, focused team that has put in the time in the offseason, diligently working with strength and conditioning coach Josh Collins,” Brown said. “He has developed us into stronger, faster and more fundamentally sound athletes
“As a young group, we are enthusiastic and not afraid to give full effort in all that we do. This year is all about being a great teammate and putting the pieces together to build the best team we can.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Chris Mosley
The Panthers will be a sectional host in Class 1A, and will try to compete for a title with their roster of 13 players.
Seniors Sam Schlotter, Mackenzie Shepherd and Maddie Miller figure to be team leaders, while junior Megan Knox was a KPC Media Group All-Area pick in her freshman year of 2019.
“The majority of the team is underclassmen and it’s a great chance for us to grow as a program,” Mosley said.
Eastside
Coach: Emily Sell
The Blazers have a solid core of eight returning players.
Senior Ryleigh Howe, and juniors Skyelar Kessler, McKenna Hoffelder, Mataya Bireley, Faith McClain, Bayleigh Rutter, Brooke Pittman and Josie Richman are back to help lead this year’s club.
Newcomers who may contribute include seniors Grace Kreischer, Grace McClain, Natalie Lower, and freshmen Jayci Kitchen, Moyra McAtee, Timmery Rutter, Leah Ranger and Alyssa Kaufman.
“One of our greatest assets is that these girls know what it is like to have lost a season,” Sell said. “They are coming into every practice and game day situation with an attacking mindset, and an immense amount of passion.”
Hamilton
Coach: Megan Books
The Marines did some recruiting among themselves and have 10 girls to allow the school to field a team.
Autumn Graber is the only senior, and she and junior Lilly Hill are the lone players who have varsity experience.
“I’m very impressed with all of our young players, as we almost did not have enough girls to field a team. Remembering the fundamentals will be most important for success this season,” Books said.
Junior and team captain Morgan Stuckey hasn’t played since she was an eighth-grader, and was convinced by her teammates to play. Sophomore Layla Szeman played as a young girl.
Seven of the 10 Marines will be sophomores — some of whom couldn’t play as freshmen when last season was canceled — and freshmen.
“We have a very young team and they are bound and determined to make themselves better,” Books said.
Garrett
Coach: Julie DePew
DePew, who played on the first Garrett softball team in 1987, will welcome back four seniors: Sheri Boucher, Sarah Cooper, Hallie McCoy and Heather Shidler.
The Railroaders also have a big junior class with 11 players to go with four sophomores and four freshmen.
Glen Oaks recruit Hallie McCoy has the most pitching experience for the Big Train, and will be joined by juniors Kaitlyn Bergman and Marissa Green. The team has several other possibilities in the circle.
McCoy also plays third, and Bergman can play shortstop or outfield. Ayla Arambula, Mackenzie Smith, Emily Boger, Mia Gullett and Kendall Wardecki also could patrol the outfield.
Shidler and Halle Hathaway are possibilities at first base. Chelsie Sowles will play second.
Boucher is the frontrunner behind the plate, with Emily Caywood-Fralick and Emma Welbaum also able to catch.
Angola
Coach: Dave Moyer
The Hornets (17-10, 7-3 NECC, in 2019) are young and very versatile. Fourteen players could see varsity action this spring, and most of them are sophomores.
The only Angola player with previous varsity experience is junior Harper Henney, who played in all 27 games as a freshman in 2019 and hit around .275.
Sophomores Alyssa Kyle and Eleanore Knauer will draw most of the pitching assignments, and will also play first base. Junior Hailey Weisenauer has started to throw and 10th grader Brooklyn Sicard could also see some time in the circle.
Sophomores Rosie Knauer, Grace Steury and Payton Hulliberger and freshman Leah Snyder are vying for time at catcher and can all play other positions.
Versatile senior Adrianna Wilcox will play softball at Goshen College in the fall.
West Noble
Coach: Rich Click
The Chargers are another team with a good mix of seniors and underclassman that are expected to make an impact.
Returning are seniors Kacee Click, Tori Franklin, Taytlynn Forrer, Lily Nelson, Olivia Yates and Angela Caldwell. Click, Franklin and Nelson are all committed to playing softball at the next level.
The underclassmen that will be called upon this season are freshman Julia Vargas and sophomores Haily Moser and Jacelynn McDonald.
“This is the most athletic and well-rounded softball team that WN has seen in many years,” Click said. “We have a very talented group of seniors and a few under classmen starters that can contribute in many ways.”
Prairie Heights
Coach: Rocky DeLancey
DeLancey leads a new coaching staff that will try to turn things around for the Panthers.
A major key will be the improvement of the pitching staff. DeLancey feels he has capable depth in seniors Kiana Allshouse and Haylee Henderson, junior Grace Hayward and sophomores Trinity Platt and Madi Strater.
Prairie Heights had eight new varsity players and a big junior class.
“We are a well-round team, strong at all positions,” DeLancey said. “There is a lot of speed in the outfield to utilize with great senior leadership in the circle and behind the plate.
Senior Renae Meek will lead the Panthers at catcher. Henderson will play shortstop when she does not pitch. Senior Bre Walter is back at third base.
Churubusco
Coach: Phil Nicolet
The Eagles will be one of the younger teams in the area.
They will be led by seniors Mariah Hosted, Haylee Leins and Katy Krider.
Churubusco has plenty of sophomores that will be starting for this year’s team, including Mykah McCray, Madison Hosted, Kaelyn Marks, Kena Hamman, Molly Abel and Ashlyn Erwin. Freshman Kasey Snyder is going to be the starting shortstop.
Nicolet looks for this team to improve game by game and possibly be able to contend with the more experienced teams by the middle of the season.
Westview
Coach: Jeremy Williams
For head coach Jeremy Williams, it’s going to be a season of two extremes. Those who have continued to work over the past two years and those who haven’t touched a ball in two years.
His returning players are senior catcher Addie Bender, junior pitcher Alexys Antal, junior outfielder Savana Strater and senior outfielder Kelsey Rich.
“I am expecting many growing pains in different situations, but the talent that the team has is impressive,” Williams said. “In the conference, it is going to be interesting to see how everyone has adapted to the time off and I feel it is anybody’s game right now. I am just grateful to be coaching these girls again and making some memories that we were not able to last year. The sky is the limit for this group if we can get it all together.”
Lakeland
Coach: Katie Bowman
The Lakers have some firepower back from their Class 3A sectional title team in 2019 in Coastal Carolina signee Keirstin Roose, senior first baseman Kendall Moore and junior first baseman-outfielder Breanna Lovelace. But holding the opposition down has been a problem.
Sophomore Faith Riehl was slated to be among the new pitchers, but the knee injury that ended her basketball season will not allow her to play softball this spring. It will be a baptism by fire for freshmen Kaitlyn Keck and Cassidi Parham as they will get the bulk of the work in the circle.
Roose has been hampered by injuries for much of her career, but did not play soccer in the fall and did not play basketball in the winter as precautions to be ready for softball and the NCAA Division I opportunity awaiting her. She is hitting .667 (8-12) in Lakeland’s first four games with five home runs, eight runs batted in and a couple of intentional walks.
Roose will be a model leader as a premier player on a young team, and it will be fun seeing her swing the bat. It will also be interesting seeing how opposing teams will pitch to her all season long.
Keck and Parham have extensive travel softball experience.
