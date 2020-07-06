This was not your typical first day of summer practice.
There was paperwork to fill out, masks being worn, individual water bottles brought by each athlete and coach and they were six feet away from each other.
Monday was the first day area high school athletes were allowed to return to their respective schools for workouts, conditioning, camp or practice. Before they entered the facilities, athletes had to have a valid physical on file, fill out the IHSAA history update questionnaire and sign any consent/release forms.
After that, more guidelines were followed, including no acts of celebration or sportsmanship involving contact.
Despite the new protocol, athletes and coaches were excited to get back to work.
“It felt great to be back, but the whole time you just had it in the back of your mind,” DeKalb girls soccer coach Logan Cochran said. “It was kind of uncomfortable at times. There were some times where people had to get close together. It was just weird.”
During the all-sport portion of the workouts at DeKalb, Cochran said there were 70-80 girls spread around the track but grouped with their respective teams. He added there was an equal amount of boys on the track during their workouts.
The East Noble boys basketball team was just in the weight room on Monday, but head coach Ryan Eakins said his team was eager to be back together.
“Other than the few minutes where we checked every kid in and asked them the protocol questions and got going, it felt pretty normal,” Eakins said. “We did some different things in the weight room. We did a lot of circuit training and bodyweight strength exercises so we didn’t have to use a spotter.”
Free weight exercises requiring a spotter can’t be conducted until July 20, according to the IHSAA return-to-school guidelines.
One noticeable thing among the coaches from the first day of workouts was the fitness level of the athletes.
“It was very obvious today that almost all of our kids were out of shape and some of them very out of shape,” Eakins said even despite the fact a few of his players are currently playing travel baseball or AAU basketball, which has been going for the last three weeks.
He added that his team would probably be exhausted by the end of the week because this is their first week of strenuous activity in four months.
Cochran tried to combat this from happening by having his players track fitness and technical workouts and record them on the Nike Running Club app, which they’ve been doing since the beginning of June.
“I think after seeing my team specifically and then all of the other sports during conditioning, I think everybody behind,” Cochran said. “I think we’re trying to pack two months of summer workouts into one.”
Monday was the first step for playing high school sports again in Indiana, and it will take time for the athletes to get in shape and for everyone involved to get used to the new protocol.
But after four months of no practices or games, it was good to see athletes and coaches back in action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.