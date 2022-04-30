Prep Softball Knights fall to Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble lost to Huntington North 5-3 in a Northeast 8 Conference game Friday.
Kirsten Ritchie drove in two runs for the Knights. Kylie Anderson and Laney Schlichtenmyer each had two hits.
Lakers lose to Whitko
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Whitko 9-3 on Friday.
The Wildcats scored six runs in the first inning and added on in the later innings. They outhit the Lakers 9-7.
Breanna Lovelace reached base in all four place appearances for the Lakers with three wingles and a walk and also drove in two runs.
Kasey Priestley singled, walked and scored two runs for Lakeland. Kaitlyn Keck had two hits, and was also the starting and losing pitcher, allowing nine hits over five and two-thirds innings and striking out two.
Prep Girls Tennis Hornets blank East Noble
KENDALLVILLE — Angola defeated East Noble 5-0 on Friday.
The Hornets won four of the five matches in straight sets in improving to 7-1 on the season.
Angola and the Knights won four doubles matches each in the junior varsity dual.
Angola 5, East Noble 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (A) def. Kyndal Mynhier 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ellie Aldred (A) def. Kya Mosley 6-1, 6-2. 3. McKenna Powers (A) def. Sadie Potts 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brea Harris-Ava Harris (A) def. Ella Edwards-Bree Walmsley 6-0, 6-2. 2. Kaylee Wise-Alli Christman (A) def. Maria Bona-Breanna Arnold 6-2, 6-7 (6-8), 10-7.
Westview downs Panthers
EMMA — Westview defeated Prairie Heights 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference dual on Friday. The Warriors are 5-3, 4-2 in the NECC.
Westview won the junior varsity dual 2-0.
Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0
Singles: 1. Paige Riegsecker (WV) def. Katie Eash 6-1, 6-0. 2. Maddie Stults (WV) def. Kylee Leland 6-0, 6-1. 1. Bailey Kenner (WV) def. Brooklyn Landis 1-6, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ella Clark-Ava Brown (WV) def. Caylee Bachelor-Alayna Boots 6-2, 6-4. 2. Ella Yoder-Kam Miller (WV) def. Samarra Orr-Katie Rheinheimer 6-2, 6-3.
Prep Boys Golf Blazers defeat Churubusco
CHURUBUSCO — Eastside’s varsity golf team defeated Churubusco 186-223 in a Thursday match at Eel River Golf Course.
Reece Myers was the medalist with a personal record score of 43, according to Eastside coach Brent Keen.
In addition to Myers, Gunnar Czaja and Lucian Bruggner had PRs. Czaja shot 48 and Bruggner shot 49. Austin Arnold shot 47 and Ethan Kerr shot 48 for the Blazers.
Cougars beat by Goshen
KENDALLVILLE — Central Noble lost to Goshen 149-214 Thursday.
Owen Norris led the Cougars with a 45. CN also had 56s from Micah Schoeff and Jeremah Imhof, 57 from Blake Weeks and 61 from Lane Norris.
Central Noble’s best junior varsity score was 58 from Aiden Miller.
