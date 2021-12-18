NEW HAVEN — The Prairie Heights wrestling team traveled to New Haven Saturday morning to compete in the New Haven/Yorktown Super 10, where they finished second after losing in the championship match to Avon, 39-36.
The loss is the Panthers’ first of the season, after they won their first four matches of the day to improve to 12-0 on the year. The teams Prairie Heights defeated leading up to the championship match with Avon were Adams Central (51-18), South Bend Washington (78-6), Westview (72-12) and Yorktown (36-33).
Carroll Super Duals
At Huntertown, Garrett finished the day at 4-1, defeating Eastside 72-9, Churubusco 76-4, Bishop Dwenger 64-12, and East Noble 51-29. The loss by the Railroaders came at the hands of Jay County, who won 43-32.
Finishing 5-0 for the day were Hayden Brady, Brayden Baker, Chase Leech, Jack O’Connor and Lane Gibson.
East Noble finished with a record of 3-2 at Carroll defeating Bishop Dwenger 42-36, Eastside 72-12 and Carroll 42-40. In addition to the loss against Garrett, the Knights were also defeated by Jay County 43-18.
Aidan Sprague finished 5-0 at the 126 pound weight class, while Zach Leighty finished 5-0 at 285 pounds.
Elsewhere, Angola competed in the Wawasee Super Duals, finishing 1-4 for the day. The Hornets lost to two ranked teams in No. 9 Wawasee (60-9) and No. 8 Norwell (51-25). They also lost to Northridge 40-25 and Plymouth 64-16.
Angola’s lone victory of the day came against Utica (Ohio) on a tiebreaker after the teams were tied at 36.
Individually, Brandon Villafuerte finished 5-0 for the day to lead the Hornets.
In other area action Saturday, Fremont beat Reading (Mich.) 48-24.
Girls
Penn Invitational
In Mishawaka, Central Noble’s Angelina Clay won the 98-pound weight class with all three of her victories coming by pin fall. In the first round, Clay pinned Portage’s Layla Cerros in 1:27. The second round saw Clay pin Brebeuf Jesuit’s Danni Smith in 24 seconds. In the championship match, Clay pinned Penn’s Miley Perkins in 4:24.
Also placing for the Cougars was Kieandra DeWitt, who finished third at 120. She finished second in the B pool of the class, and defeated the second-place finisher from the A pool, Lucy Scheibeck from Orange (Ohio). The three matches DeWitt won were all by fall. Alessia Piatti placed eighth in the same class.
Eastside’s Timmery Hunter finished fourth at 160. She won her first three matches by fall, then lost her last two matches by pinfall.
East Noble had four wrestlers compete in the invite, with Michie Richards recording the best performance of the day for the Knights, finishing in third at 132B. She was 3-2 on the day.
Payton Ward finished in fifth at 132A and was 2-1 on the day. Jaylyn Thompson and Hayley Kline each won their first match for the day before losing in the quarterfinal and consolation rounds.
West Noble’s Makalay Withrow and Jasmine Gibson competed. Withrow losing her two matches by fall and Gibson losing her only match by fall.
College
Kalahari Duals
The Trine men’s wrestling team had a rough day in Sandusky, Ohio, losing all four of their duals. The first loss of the day was to National Wrestling Coaches Association Division III No. 11 University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh 45-5, No. 5 Baldwin Wallace 42-0, Defiance (Ohio) 28-23 and Otterbein (Ohio) 32-17.
Senior Owen Conklin (3-1) won his matches at 174 against Wisconsin-Oshkosh and Otterbein by technical fall and against Defiance by fall at 1:03.
Freshman Bryce Trimm was 2-2 at 125. He won his match against Defiance by forfeit and against Otterbein by fall at 1:46.
Fremont graduate and sophomore Isaac Hawkins, a Fremont graduate, was 2-2 at 149 with a pin against Defiance int 4:09 and a win by an 8-6 decision against Otterbein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.