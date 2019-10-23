Football
Leo tops DeKalb Baron freshmen football
WATERLOO — Leo was a 27-0 winner over DeKalb in freshman play Monday.
The Lions jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Mason Slone blocked a kick and recovered a fumble for the Barons. Hunter Michael had a sack and recovered a fumble which was forced by Damion Miller.
Logan Montoya and Nate Adams had good games rushing the ball.
The Barons completed the season at 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Northeast 8.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores of the week
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top scores for the week of Oct. 14.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week for the men went to Ryan Kaiser (186 pins over average) while Kay Hamman took honors for women (90 pins over). The Papa Johns Bowler of the Week for youth was Maddie Flaugh (184 pins over).
MEN — Moose: John Cain 269, Greg Dini 266, Chuck LaTurner 263, Ron Jordan Jr. 256, Walt Treesh 255. Booster: Michael Wallace 279, 732 series, Chris Desper 278, 700 series, Matt Haiflich 278, Kyle Baker 278, Jason Flaugh 264, 727 series, Chad Griffth 256, 739 series, Mike Hasselman 255, 739 series. Friday Morning Trio: Rocky Barrand 256. Masters & Slaves Ryan Kaiser 300, 762 series.
WOMEN — Moose: 243, Jen Moring 580 series, Booster: Michaela David 227, 574 series, Dawn Simmons 216, 552 series, Tasha Woods 205. Masters & Slaves: Jen Moring 210, 565 series.
YOUTH — Maddie Flaugh 261, 688 series, Xander Webb 237, 651 series; Kyle Toyias 630 series.
College Cross Country Beakas, Bultemeyer honored by MIAA
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University juniors Jack Beakas and Evie Bultemeyer were named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Cross Country Runners of the Week for last week’s efforts.
Beakas placed 15th out of 339 men Saturday at the Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble. The DeKalb High School graduate finished in 25 minutes, 5.5 seconds and help the Thunder place 13th as a team.
Bultemeyer was named MIAA Runner of the Week on the women’s side for the third time this season after winning the Inter-Regional Rumble in a 6-kilometer school record time of 21:01.9. She destroyed her previous record of 21:29 set earlier this season at the Calvin Invitational.
The Trine women were 17th out of 32 teams with 462 points.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men sweep Sault College
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ontario — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team defeated Sault 6-3 on Friday and 6-4 on Saturday.
Junior Adam Conkling was the winning goaltender in both games for the Thunder (3-5-1).
On Saturday, Nicholas Ludeman and Dakota Davis each had a goal and an assist for Trine, and Tanner Bennett had two assists.
On Friday, Joe Laskero had a goal and two assists and Stan Jatczak scored two goals to lead the Thunder.
Triathlon
Trine women 4th in NCAA region qualifier
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. — Trine University’s women’s triathlon team was fourth out of seven NCAA Division III teams in the NCAA East Regional Qualifier Saturday with 39 points.
Freshman Amira Faulkner was second overall to lead the Thunder in 1 hour, 7 minutes, 20 seconds.
East Noble graduate Kyra Warren was Trine’s No. 2 finisher in 15th place overall in 1:16:09. Tori Klingsmith was 24th in 1:19:20, followed by Thunder teammate Samantha Weaver in 1:20:21.
North Central, Illinois, won with 11 points. Millikin, Illinois, was second with 25, and the Milwaukee School of Engineering placed third with 32.
The Thunder will compete in the Collegiate Triathlon National Championship on Nov. 16 at Tempe Town Lake North Park in Tempe, Arizona. The NCAA Division III championship race will start at 1:30 p.m.
Correction
West Noble volunteer assistant volleyball coach Alison (Kreager) Mead was misidentified in a couple of stories last week in coverage of the Chargers at the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional.
The News Sun regrets the errors.
