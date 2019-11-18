Prep Girls Basketball Central Noble prevails over Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Central Noble defeated Prairie Heights 52-35 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams Saturday night.
The Cougars (1-1, 1-0 NECC) led 26-16 at the half and forced 26 Panther turnovers for the game. Bridgette Gray led CN with 24 points and seven steals.
Alexis German had 11 points for Heights (0-2, 0-1). Kyler Hall had seven points and three assists. Kennedy Kugler and Alayna Boots each had six points, with Kugler also grabbing six rebounds.
Fremont defeated by Adams Central Jets
MONROE — Fremont trailed Adams Central 17-6 after one quarter and could not climb out of that hole in a 58-51 loss Saturday night.
McKenna Dietsch had 15 points to lead four Flying Jet scorers in double figures. Carly Holley added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals.
Jada Rhonehouse had 17 points and five rebounds for the Eagles (1-2). Macayla Guthrie had 12 points.
Westview beat by visiting Concord team
EMMA — Westview lost to Concord 65-41 Saturday night.
The Minutemen jumped out to a 28-8 lead after one quarter. The Warriors are 0-3.
Kendal Swartout had 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals for Concord (3-0). Sydney Simon had 15 points, six boards and two steals.
Churubusco wins; Lakewood Park loses
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco won its second straight game to open the season Saturday, defeating Whitko 45-21.
The Eagles led 14-5 after one quarter and 26-9 at halftime.
Freshmen Brookelynn Coburn and Morgan Howard had seven points each for the Wildcats (1-2).
In Auburn, Lakewood Park lost to Heritage 37-27 Saturday night. Chloe Jolloff had 11 points and Taylor Gerke scored 10 for the Panthers (0-3). The Patriots are 3-1.
Prep Girls Swimming Hornets fifth in invite
OSSIAN — Angola opened its season by finishing fifth in the Norwell Invitational, scoring 154 points.
The host Knights won with 223.5 points. Jay County was second with 208.5. Oak Hill was third with 180, and Columbia City was fourth with 155.5 points.
Senior Taylor Clemens led the Hornets by winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 9.95 seconds and placing second in the 100 free in 59.05 seconds. Clemens finished 3.7 seconds ahead of second-place swimmer Erica Hathaway from Jay County in the 200 free.
Angola was second in the 200 free relay in 1:53.56 with the team of junior Maddie Toigo, seniors Audra James and Olivia Tigges, and Clemens. It was fourth in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.07 with the team of sophomore Grace Shelburne, senior Sommer Stultz, Toigo and James.
Stultz was fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:19. Freshman McKenna Powers was sixth in the 500 freestyle (6:34.21) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:25.22). Toigo was seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:11.65).
College Basketball Thunder men fall to Ohio Wesleyan
BEXLEY, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost 74-71 to Ohio Wesleyan Saturday at Capital University.
The Thunder (1-2) trailed by as much as 14 in the second half. They were down seven with 33 seconds left before Langston Johnson hit a three-pointer, got a steal and converted a three-point play to bring Trine within one at 72-71 with 18 seconds left.
Gabe Johnson hit two free throws with nine seconds left to put the Battling Bishops up three. The Thunder missed a second-chance three-point attempt to tie as time expired.
Grant Spicer had 21 points and five rebounds to lead Ohio Wesleyan.
Four Trine players scored in double figures, led by Marcus Winters with 20 points, five assists and two steals. Jake Daniels scored 19, Johnson had 16 with three assists and three steals, and Mitchell Geller had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Battling Bishops rally past Trine women
ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team lost to Ohio Wesleyan 67-60 Saturday night at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (1-1) led 49-44 after a Kelsy Taylor layup with 6 minutes, 16 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Then the Battling Bishops went on a 17-6 run to take a 61-55 lead with just under a minute to play.
Cierra Joiner had 20 points and nine rebounds to pace Ohio Wesleyan, who shot 50% from the field (24-48) and made 14 of 15 free throws.
Tara Bieniewicz had 18 points and two blocked shots for Trine, and Kayla Wildman scored 11.
College Hockey Thunder men upset No. 10 St. Norbert
ANGOLA — Trine University’s NCAA men’s hockey team earned arguably the biggest win of its 2-plus years of existence Saturday evening, defeating St. Norbert 2-0 in a Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Green Knights (2-4, 1-3 NCHA) were ranked 10th in last week’s U.S. College Hockey’s Organization’s NCAA Division III poll.
Brendan Prappas scored on the power play for Trine on assists from Henry Hearon and Garrett Hallford with 8 minutes, 20 seconds left in the third period. Brandon Krumpschmid shot the puck into an empty net with nine seconds left to clinch the win. That was assisted by Corey Robertson.
Brett Young made 24 saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Thunder. Trine was down two men for 1:41 early in the third period and killed off those penalties to keep the game scoreless.
Thunder women 1-1 versus Concordia
MEQUON, Wis. — Trine University’s NCAA women’s hockey team split a weekend series with Northern Collegiate Hockey Association rival Concordia, Wisconsin. The Thunder lost 3-1 on Friday night, then won 1-0 on Saturday.
On Saturday, Theresa DiMaggio scored for Trine early in the second period on an assist from Sierra Westner. The Thunder (3-1, 1-1 NCHA) were 4-4 on the penalty kill, and Molly Scarborough stopped all 32 shots in goal for the shutout.
On Friday, Issy Bilton and Natasha Wanless each had a goal and an assist to lead the Falcons (1-5, 1-1) to their first win of the season.
Sara Martino scored for the Thunder midway through the second period on an assist from Kailey Cameron. Scarborough made 24 saves.
College Wrestling Riley Rasler leads Trine in home invitational
ANGOLA — Prairie Heights High graduate Riley Rasler placed second at 157 pounds to lead Trine in its own invitational Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center.
Rasler went 4-1 on the day. He won his first three matches by technical fall, then won a 6-1 decision over Dalton Leightner from Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) in the semifinals. Rasler lost to Baldwin Wallace’s Nicholas Sbrocco 3-2 in the championship match.
Luke Carver finished third for the Thunder at 184. He was 4-1 in the tournament with a pin and technical fall. He won the third-place match by a medical forfeit over John Carroll’s Aiden Whitis.
Freshman Anthony Eberle (125), senior Nick Miller (174), sophomore Chase Gibson (197) and freshman Matthew Abraham (197) all had 2-2 days for Trine. Both of Eberle’s wins came by pinfall.
Club Bowling Trine teams compete in Bowling Green Classic
ROSSFORD, Ohio — Trine University’s men’s club bowling team was fifth in qualifying in the Bowling Green State Classic Saturday with 6,830 pins.
The Thunder averaged 190.25 in the 12 baker games with a high game of 246 in the final game.
Austin Robison had 1,030 pins over a five-game series to lead Trine. His two best games were 232 and 221. Zackery Cline had a 936 series and high games of 204 and 203. Angola’s Alex Wall bowled a 210 game.
The Trine women were led by Olivia Halusan with an 869 series. She had a high games of 224. Irene Braun had an 845 series with a high game of 192.
M.S. Basketball West Noble 6th grade boys 1-1 in tourney
ALBION — West Noble Middle School’s sixth-grade boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Central Noble Tournament on Saturday. The Chargers lost to Wawasee 35-13, then beat Churubusco 37-13.
Charger boys squads sweep Prairie Heights
LIGONIER — West Noble Middle School’s boys basketball teams opened their seasons with victories over Prairie Heights on Thursday. The Chargers won the eighth grade game 24-20, and took the seventh grade game 25-13.
Teegan Clouse and Drew Burns each had eight points to lead the West Noble seventh graders. The Chargers also had four points from Jordan Eash, three from Noah Eash and two points from Roberto Silva.
In the eighth grade game, the Panthers led 13-8 at the half, then the Chargers took the second half 16-7 to win the matchup.
West Noble’s Bradyn Barth led all scorers with 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Zach Huff forced three 5-second violations, and Jele Green had three steals in the two-minute stretch in the first half.
