Boys Basketball Lakewood Park wins big
FORT WAYNE — Lakewood Park Christian rolled to a 73-27 win over Smith Academy Tuesday.
Caedmon Bontrager had 19 points and Carter Harman had 17 for the Panthers (6-3), who had four scorers in double figures. Josh Pike and Aiden Fetters added 12 points apiece.
Lakewood Park led at all stops, 12-4, 39-12 and 59-18.
Marines fall in NECC Tournament
BENTON — Hamilton lost to Fairfield 51-27 in a first-round game of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Tuesday night.
The Marines (0-11) led 11-7 after one quarter. But the Falcons (4-7) turned things around in the second period and went on to outscore Hamilton 26-8 in the second half.
Nolin Sharick led Fairfield with 20 points and Cade Gall added eight.
Alex Thain had 12 points for the Marines. Eli McNaughton battled major foul trouble and had seven points.
Girls Basketball DMS seventh-graders win
NEW HAVEN — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team routed New Haven 30-4 Tuesday.
Ashley Cox had 10 points for the Barons, and Lily Bailey and Kate Engelberth each had six. Sophie Pfister, Lauren Kirkpatrick and Breann Fordyce had two each.
Foryce had 10 rebounds, and Engelberth and Emma Albertson both had six.
Swimming
Norwell defeats DeKalb teams
OSSIAN — Norwell defeated DeKalb’s boys and girls teams in dual competition Tuesday.
Norwell’s girls were 135-40 winners over the Barons and the Knight boys won 146-19.
Adeline Gillespie took first place in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle for the Baron girls.
Norwell 135, DeKalb girls 40
200 Medley Relay: 1. Norwell (Worden, Meredith, Fraze, Heyerly) 2:10.05, 3. DeKalb (Eshbach, Collins, Yarian, Chautle) 2:16.58. 200 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 2:16.35, 5. Steckley (DK) 3:05.42. 200 IM: 1. Cyrus (Nwl) 2:29.29, 3. Yarian (DK) 2:46.47, 4. Chautle (DK) 2:48.84. 50 Freestyle: 1. Lee (Nwl) 28.66, 3. Collins (DK) 30.01, 5. McAninch (DK) 39.46, 6. Phillips (DK) 44.97.
Diving: 1. Morgan (Nwl) 96.4. 100 Butterfly: 1. Fraze (Nwl) 1:11.3, 3. Chautle (DK) 1:24.48, 5. Eshbach (DK) 1:27.19. 100 Freestyle: 1. Heyerly (Nwl) 1:00.2, 4. Steckley (DK) 1:23.34, 5. Exford (DK) 1:28.09, 6. McAninch (DK) 1:28.86. 500 Freestyle: 1. Gillespie (DK) 6:10.99, 5. Collins (DK) 7:24.91.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell ( Study, Davis, Mahnesmith, Cyrus) 1:54.87, 3. DeKalb (Collins, Yarian, Chautle, Gillespie) 1:59.37. 100 Backstroke: 1. Worden (Nwl) 1:11.66, 4. Eshbach (DK) 1:23.96, 5. Exford (DK) 1:47.6, 6. Phillips (DK) 1:55.4. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Meredith (Nwl) 1:22.14, 3. Yarian (DK) 1:27.12. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Page, Lee, Study, Cyrus) 4:20.8, 4. DeKalb (Steckley, Exford, Eshbach, Gillespie) 5:11.82.
Norwell 146, DeKalb boys 19
200 Medley Relay: 1. (Mallery, Coyne, S. Peterson, Reidenbach) 1:54.78, 4. DeKalb (Mahoney, Gaier, Scher, Exford) 2:27.09. 200 Freestyle: 1. J. Peterson (Nwl) 2:02.19, 4. Scher (DK) 2:39.94, 5. Gillian (DK) 2:41.27, 6. Gaier (DK) 2:44.73. 200 IM: 1. Anderson (Nwl) 2:27.08. 50 Freestyle: 1. Reidenbach (Nwl) 24.4, 2. Mahoney (DK) 25.49, 5. Balsley (DK) 32.9, 6. Exford (DK) 33.32. Other DeKalb — Houser 33.54, Roberts 34.85.
Diving: 1. McCabe (Nwl) 177.5. 100 Butterfly: 1. Mallery (Nwl) 1:03.58. 100 Freestyle: 1. Zimmer (Nwl) 57.98, 2 Mahoney (DK) 59.07, 5. Balsley (DK) 1:17.95. 500 Freestyle: 1. Hiester (Nwl) 5:39.72.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (S. Peterson, Stegmann, Coyne, J. Peterson) 1:44.71. 100 Backstroke: 1. Mallery (Nwl) 1:01.59, 4. Gillian (DK) 1:26.49. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Coyne (Nwl) 1:09.54, 4. Gaier (DK) 1:29.6. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Norwell (Reidenbach, J. Peterson, Stegmann, Mallery) 4:05.8, 4. DeKalb (Scher, Gillian, Exford, Mahoney) 4:38.15.
