KENDALLVILLE — The Knights can still hit.
Despite losing the 2020 season and graduating two seniors, Dani Jaquay and Riley Cripe — who didn’t get to play their final prep season — East Noble knew coming into the 2021 season that the sophomores that helped win 20 games in 2019 could still tear the cover off the ball.
Those sophomores are now seniors and reminded everyone just how good they are with a 16-0 win in five innings over Garrett in their season opener on Tuesday.
“It was a lot of fun to watch,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said. “We’ve been waiting a long time to play.”
The Knights started the game off with six runs in the bottom of the first. Carly Turner plated the first two runs, then Maliah Hampshire cleared the bases with a two-run home run to make it 4-0.
Cady Smith saw what Hampshire did and copied her with another two-run blast to push the lead to 6-0.
“Coming into the season, we know we have a pretty good hitting team, and it was just a lot of fun to see them get out there and do what they’re capable of even though some of our girls didn’t even hit the ball well tonight,” Hull said.
Elliot Rouch smacked a double to left in the second inning to plate Avan Beiswenger, then Rouch scored on a single by Turner to increase the East Noble lead to 8-0.
In the top of the third, the Railroaders threatened to get on the scoreboard with a double by Emily Boger, but Smith struck out Sheri Boucher to end the inning.
Garrett tried one more time to remove the zero from its side of the board. In the top of the fourth, Halle Hathaway was able to work her way around to third with two outs, but Smith induced a groundout to end the threat.
Turner had another single to start the bottom of the inning, and Lauren Lash followed with double. Hampshire singled to bring them both home and increase the lead to double digits.
Rouch plated three more with a single to make it 15-0.
In the circle, Smith tossed four innings for the Knights, and Kylie Anderson came in for the fifth and finished the game with a 1-6-3 double play.
“I’ve never actually seen them pitch in a game, so it’s still a big learning curve for all of us. But it was nice to see them throw against other batter than ourselves,” Hull said.
Kaitlyn Bergman took the loss for Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.