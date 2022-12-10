LEO-CEDARVILLE — It ended for DeKalb the way in started for Leo.
The Lion girls found offense with the game on the line, scoring the final six points for a 37-31 Northeast 8 Conference win Friday.
The Barons’ defense helped to frustrate the Lions early, allowing them only three points in the first quarter on 1-of-12 shooting. DeKalb had its biggest lead at 16-5 midway through the second frame, but would not score that many points the rest of the night.
Leo’s stingy man-to-man defense helped to hold the Barons to just 14 shot attempts the rest of the way, with DeKalb making only four.
Leo (7-6 overall, 1-1 NE8) took its first lead of the game at 28-27 when Malina Lape converted a bonus witih 6:21 left. A three by Leah May gave Leo a 31-29 edge before Delaney Cox hit two from the line to tie it with 5:04 to go. DeKalb could not score the rest of the game.
The Baron defense was still effective, making three straight steals with the score tied, but DeKalb couldn’t convert at the other end.
Leah Shappell scored on a drive to put Leo ahead to stay with 2:46 left, and May converted a bonus with 1:59 to go to make it 35-31. Kayla Adams got an easy bucket inside with the Barons forced to overplay defensively with just more than a minute to go.
Delaney Cox and Ashley Cox both scored nine points to pace DeKalb (5-6, 0-2), with Elizabeth Martin adding seven. May scored a game-best 12 for Leo and Shappell finished with eight.
Martin’s three-point play off her own rebound gave DeKalb a 27-18 lead with 2:17 left in the third. The Barons gave up a three-point play to Haylee Schott and a basket by May before the quarter ended, however, reducing their lead to four at the last stop.
The Lions made 3-of-4 free throws in the last 25 seconds to win the junior varsity game 28-25. Bree Fordyce’s three had tied it for DeKalb with 52 seconds to go. Fordyce scored 12 points and Scout Warner had six for the Barons.
