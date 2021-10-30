TERRE HAUTE — The East Noble girls had a goal of finishing in the top 20, and they hit it on the nose.
The Knights placed 20th with 442 points.
"Not perfect, but for a first time experience I thought we had some of our big dogs ran where they should be running, maybe even better than where they should be running," East Noble coach Mark Liepe said.
Columbus North won the team title with 79 points, just ahead of Carmel at 92. Bishop Chartard's Lily Cridge ran away with the individual title in a time of 17:32.7, which was 35 seconds ahead of Delta's Nicki Southerland in second.
East Noble was without its top runner freshman Addison Lindsey. Had she been in the lineup, the Knights had aspirations of a top 10 finish.
The Knights competed well despite her absence and were led by another freshman, Rae David. She finished in 74th with a time of 20:00.5. Sophomore Dakota Rodgers placed 89th and crossed in 20:09.4. Both finished ahead of where they were projected, according to Liepe.
"We told them, 'If you can outdo your seed by 10 spots, great,'" Liepe said.
East Noble junior Lydia Keihn placed 127th in 20:39, followed by freshman Lilly Crow in 155th at 21:15.7, junior Rachel Becker at 160th in 21:28.4 and junior Cady Smith in 193rd at 22:44.9.
With all underclassmen in the lineup, the Knights return everyone in 2022 and hope to make another run to the state finals. East Noble last appearance in the state finals as a team was in 2016 and it missed making a repeat trip by one spot in 2017. It finished seventh at semi-state, three points behind Northridge.
"What I do know is there no guarantee to get back. Last time we went in 2016, we made and had everybody back. We got faster and we still didn't make it. It's just one of those things," Liepe said.
The key for the Knights to make a return trip to Terre Haute in 2022 is to stay positive, have good training habits and remain a close-knit group.
"It's when they start to get away from the team aspect and they start to go their own way then it breaks that comradery and that bond," Liepe said. "If we can just keep them on the right path, I like our odds coming back."
DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett was right behind David and finished in 76th place with a time of 20:03.3.
Angola state-qualifier Gracynn Hinkley did not compete in Saturday's race. She was battling some IT band tightness after the West Noble Regional.
