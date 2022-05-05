FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University players took the major softball awards in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association as all-conference awards were announced on Thursday.
Thunder sophomore Adrienne Rosey was picked MIAA Pitcher of the Year and junior centerfielder Ellie Trine was named the conference’s Position Player of the Year.
Rosey and Trine made First Team All-MIAA with senior outfielder Taylor Murdock and junior shortstop Amanda Prather.
Trine players on the All-MIAA Second Team are senior first baseman Ashley Swartout and pitchers Anna Koeppl and Lauren Clausen.
Rosey has transitioned well from being a high-leverage reliever pitching at various lengths as a freshman to primarily a starter as a sophomore. She is 11-7 with a 1.11 earned run average, and also had two no-hitters against conference rivals Saint Mary’s and Alma. She appeared in 20 games and made 13 starts. In 94 and two-thirds innings pitched, she allowed 54 hits, struck out 116 and only walked 11.
Trine leads Thunder regulars in hitting with a .422 batting average (49-116) and has not made an error in 46 fielding chances so far this season. She has a .511 on-base percentage with the help of 20 walks, scored a team-leading 35 runs, and has 17 runs batted in, 12 doubles and nine stolen bases.
Murdock is a First Team All-MIAA selection for the first time. She has a team-leading six home runs and is hitting .347 (33-95) with a .471 on-base percentage and a .621 slugging percentage. The Lapel resident also has 30 runs scored, 18 RBIs, 14 walks, six doubles and a triple. She has not made an error in 36 fielding chances and has two outfield assists.
Prather is hitting .324 (33-102), reaching base at a .437 clip and has a .957 fielding percentage with only five errors in 117 total fielding chances. She leads the team in RBIs with 38 and is second on the team in walks with 21. The Indianapolis native also had three homers, 11 doubles and 26 runs scored.
Swartout is hitting .320 (32-100) and leads the Thunder in walks with 24. She has five home runs, 32 runs batted in, 22 runs and eight doubles. She has a .450 on-base percentage and a .983 fielding percentage, making only three errors in 172 fielding chances.
Koeppl and Clausen has worked in tandem for much of the MIAA season to become a formidable duo in the circle.
Koeppl is 6-3 with a 2.98 ERA. She has made 12 starts and one relief appearances and thrown 49 and one-third innings, allowing 54 hits, striking out 35 and only walking four batters.
Clausen is 5-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 56 innings. She has made 16 appearances, including 10 in relief, and allowed 48 hits while walking 18.
