Prep Wrestling
Garrett 4-1 at Carroll Super DualsHUNTERTOWN — Garrett went 4-1 in the Carroll Super Duals on Saturday.
The Railroaders defeated Churubusco 58-24, East Noble 59-9, Jay County 51-21, and Eastside 60-17. Garrett lost to Bellmont 46-21.
Churubusco defeated Eastside 40-39, but lost to Bellmont 54-22 and to Carroll 49-21.
The Blazers went 0-5, also losing to Carroll (54-16), Bellmont (62-10) and East Noble (42-34).
Lane Burns (138 pounds) won four of his five matches to lead Eastside, with two victories by pinfall, another by major decision and one by forfeit.
Kristopher Patrick (160), Treyven McKinley (170) and Keegan Miller (220, 285) won three matches each.
Patrick pinned two opponents and won another match by decision in overtime.
McKinley won once each by decision, major decision and pin.
Keegan Miller won by technical fall and pin at 220 pounds and by major decision in one match at 285.
Prep Swimming
DeKalb teams fifth at Carroll Invitational
HUNTERTOWN — Both the DeKalb boys and girls swim teams placed fifth in the seven-team Carroll Invitational Saturday.
The host Chargers won both titles. The Carroll girls had 729 points while DeKalb had 219. Carroll’s boys compiled 619 points and DeKalb had 107.
DeKalb’s girls had two strong relay finishes, with Mallory Jarrett, Jala Collins, Adeline Gillespie and Caleigh Yarian finishing fourth in the medley relay, and the team of Yarian, Jarrett, Layla Chautle and Gillespie taking fifth in 400 freestyle relay.
Among the top individual efforts for the Baron girls, Gillespie finished fifth in the 100 free. Jarrett was seventh in the backstroke and eighth in the individual medley, and Collins was sixth in the breaststroke and ninth in the 50 free. Chautle was ninth in the 500 free.
Ethan Brown took ninth in the breaststroke for the Baron boys. Jack Mahoney was 10th in the 50 free and 100 free.
Carroll Invitational
GIRLS
Team Scores: 1. Carroll 729, 2. Warsaw 475, 3. Concordia 271, 4. Dwenger 222, 5. DeKalb 219, 6. Northrop 137, 7. South Side 90.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Carroll (M. DeWitt, Jackson, Moon, Marshall) 1:48.64, 4. DeKalb (Jarrett, Collins, Gillespie, Yarian) 2:07.03, 13. DeKalb (Winebrenner, Exford, Eshbach, Hughes) 2:29.91. 200 Freestyle: 1. VanderHagen (Car) 2:02.54, 12. Yarian (DK) 2:31.99, 14. Eshbach (DK) 2:36.34. 200 IM: 1. Lantz (Car) 2:16.07, 8. Jarrett (DK) 2:40.02, 12. Chautle (DK) 2:47.94, 18. Winebrenner (DK) 3:00.55. 50 Freestyle: 1. Tie, Jankowski (Car) and Moon (Car) 25.07, 9. Collins (DK) 29.08, 22. Hughes (DK) 38.81, 23. Exford (DK) 39.0.
100 Butterfly: 1. Lantz (Car) 1:00.93, 11. Winebrenner (DK) 1:22.48, 18. Eshbach (DK) 1:27.24. 100 Freestyle: 1. M. DeWitt (Car) 54.96, 5. Gillespie (DK) 58.98, 20. Exford (DK) 1:29.46, 21. McAninch (DK) 1:31.22. 500 Freestyle: 1. Crews (Car) 5:31.84, 9. Chautle (DK) 6:34.93, 13. Yarian (DK) 6:52.3.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Carroll (Douglas, VanderHagen, Jankowski, M. DeWitt) 1:40.67, 7. DeKalb (Chautle, Winebrenner, Eshbach, Collins) 2:04.86, 14. DeKalb (Phillips, McAninch, Hughes, Steckley) 2:43.27. 100 Backstroke: 1. Jackson (Car) 1:00.57, 7. Jarrett (DK) 1:13.22, 16. Steckley (DK) 1:49.27. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Doerffler (Con) 1:09.09, 6. Collins (DK) 1:18.87. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Carroll (DeWitt, VanderHagen, Jankowski, Ritzert) 3:43.42, 5. DeKalb (Yarian, Jarrett, Chautle, Gillespie) 4:22.24, 9. DeKalb (Hughes, Phillips, Exford, Steckley 6:13.03.
BOYS
Team Scores: 1. Carroll 639, 2. Warsaw 514, 3. Concordia 404, 4. Dwenger 151, 5. DeKalb 107, 6. South 76, 7. Northrop 70.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Carroll (Lipp, Lawson, Lower, Cseri) 1:39.15, 10. DeKalb (Gillian, Gaier, Scher, Balsley) 2:30.89. 200 Freestyle: 1. DeWitt (Car) 1:43.06, 11. Gillian (DK) 2:33.4, 13. Scher (DK) 2:45.55. 200 IM: 1. McCurdy (Car) 1:59.03. 50 Freestyle: 1. Cseri (Car) 22.46, 10. Mahoney (DK) 25.61, 15. Gillian (DK) 29.1, 19. Gaier (DK) 32.47.
100 Butterfly: 1. Brooks (Con) 53.48. 100 Freestyle: 1. Lipp (Car) 48.75, 10. Mahoney (DK) 58.0, 11. Brown (DK) 1:00.26, 15. Exford (DK) 1:10.01, 18. Balsley (DK) 1:26.63. 500 Freestyle: 1. Dankert (Car) 5:01.33.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Carroll (Cseri, Raedisch, Lipp, DeWitt) 1:27.67, 8. DeKalb (Brown, Exford, Gillian, Mahoney) 1:54.39. 100 Backstroke: 1. DeWitt (Car) 50.64. 100 Breaststroke: 1. Knight (War) 1:00.05, 9. Brown (DK) 1:13.07, 18. Gaier (DK) 1:29.63. 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Carroll (Cseri, Raedisch, Lipp, DeWitt) 3:17.11, 7. DeKalb (Brown, Gaier, Exford, Mahoney) 4:35.84.
Prep Girls Basketball
Norwell defeats DeKalb
WATERLOO — Norwell was a 71-30 winner over DeKalb in a Northeast 8 Conference game Saturday.
The Knights (9-3 overall, 2-1 NE8) led 14-3, 37-15 and 60-22 at the quarter breaks.
Sarah Brown scored 14 points for the Barons (1-12, 0-3). Paige Pettis had four rebounds and Maddie Hickman had three steals.
College Wrestling Trine faces major tests in Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Trine University lost to three NCAA Division III powers in the Desert Duals on Sunday. It lost to top-ranked Wartburg, Iowa, 44-4; 9th-ranked Wisconsin-La Crosse 41-7 and No. 10 North Central, Illinois, 41-5.
Against Wartburg, Prairie Heights graduate Riley Rasler was the only Thunder wrestler to win a match, taking an 11-1 major decision over Shea Hartzler at 157 pounds.
Against La Crosse, Trine’s Owen Conklin (165) and Zach Saylor earned victories. Conklin won a 14-4 major decision over Nick Fetzner, and Saylor won a 13-8 decision in his heavyweight match with Casey Wood.
In the North Central dual, Rasler won by technical fall 16-1 over Cole Cervantes at 157. Senior Nick Miller lost at 174 to Brock Montford 2-1 in overtime.
The Thunder will return to action after the holidays on Jan. 4 at Manchester’s Spartan Mat Classic.
College Bowling Trine men 20th in shootout
LAS VEGAS — Trine University’s men’s club bowling team placed 20th in the Collegiate Shoot-Out, which was held on Friday and Saturday at the Gold Coast Bowling Center. The Thunder had 8,612 pins in 10 games in the qualifying round and did not advance to the semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.