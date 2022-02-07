ANGOLA — At the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s wrestling championships hosted by Trine University Sunday afternoon, the Thunder placed 3rd in the conference after defeating Albion 24-23 and losing to Adrian 38-6 and eventual champions in Olivet College 23-15.
The third-place finish reflects Trine’s 24-22 victory over Alma from earlier in the season to contribute to a 2-2 MIAA record.
“There’s some really tough teams here,” Thunder coach Tom Hall said. “Olivet is ranked in the country and Adrian is kind of on the brink of it if they aren’t.”
All of the remaining conference duals were moved to Trine due to COVID-19 protocols after all of the teams had their non-conference contests cancelled.
Trine’s first dual of the day was against Adrian, with the lone senior for the Thunder, Owen Conklin, being the only wrestler to pick up a victory for the match, pinning Trent Rector at 1:25 at 174 pounds.
The second match of the day for Trine was against a first-year program in Albion. Though the Britons would win at 125 after Ben Kamali pinned Joseph Garcia at 1:37 to lead 6-0, the Thunder picked up three forfeits to lead 18-9 through five weight classes.
The Britons won four of the last five matches, though Conklin picked up his second win of the day, pinning Albion’s Daniel Mills at 4:33 to give the Thunder just enough to hang on for the one-point win.
“That dual was quite a nail biter for sure,” Hall said. “Seeing what Adam Wilson has done for their program in their first year has been awesome, but that was a great dual and we kind of had to gut it out against them.
The last dual for the Thunder was against the Olivet Comets, and things were looking good for the Thunder after Joseph Garcia picked up a forfeit win at 125 and Angola graduate Jett Boots defeated Olivet’s Robert Davids in a 4-0 decision at 1:33 to put Trine up 9-0.
The Comets won the next two matches by decision at 141 and 149 to trail 9-7, but Trine’s Philip Burney added to the Thunder’s lead after winning against Gerald Hall in a 5-1 decision at 157.
The next two matches at 165 and 174 would be technical falls going the way of Olivet to give them their first lead of the dual at 17-12.
Wrestling up a weight class than he did the last two duals, Conklin picked up his third win of the day, the only Thunder wrestler to do so, winning in a 9-4 decision against Justin Carnahan at 184.
“Conklin wrestled out of his mind today,” Hall said. “He beat a ranked opponent whose ten pounds heavier then him. He's been a great guy who has weathered the storm and the only guy to make it through the four-year grind. He's really helped get this program going in the right direction.”
Conklin’s victory by decision wouldn’t be enough to overtake the Comets, however, and Olivet won the final two matches at 197 and 285, both by decision, to win and take home the conference title.
The men’s regular season record concludes at 3-10 in duals as they have a two-week break before the NCAA Midwest Regional at Adrian, running from Feb. 25-26.
After the men’s duals, the women’s team had sophomore Riley Morrison compete in a best of three match against Albion freshman Jayla Oberst at 116 pounds, a class above what she normally wrestles in at 109.
In the first match, Morrison scored two early takedowns in the first period and led 10-3 late into the second. However, Oberst took advantage of a mistake by Morrison and pinned her at 4:48.
“I think she wrestled really well in that first match,” Thunder coach Amy Hildebrant said. “She was pushing the pace and most of her points were on takedowns, which is really hard to do. I think it's just minor things we need to fix, such as working on our par terre but I'm not upset at all.”
After a brief intermission, Morrison locked up with Oberst once again with the match going the distance through both periods, but Morrison was unable to get her offense going, losing by way of a 6-1 decision.
“I think we could have been a little more aggressive in the second match,” Hildebrandt said. “But I get that it’s a really quick turnaround and it’s exhausting. Overall, those are high quality matches to get especially right before we go into regionals."
With the losses, Morrison is now 8-4 overall for the season.
The women are back on the mats tonight when they travel for the Adrian College Round Robins starting at 6:30 p.m.
