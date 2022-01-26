WATERLOO — DeKalb took Snider out of its game for a while, but not long enough Wednesday night.
The Barons took a five-point halftime lead by playing the way they wanted to, but the Panthers had their way in the second half and pulled away to a 72-61 victory.
Snider (10-3) rode a 31-point performance from 6-foot-2 senior Karson Jenkins, who scored in every way imaginable, shooting 11-of-15 from the field and making all eight of his free throws. Aidan Lambert added 11 and Grant Brown scored 10.
Despite the Panthers keeping a defender behind him and in front of him, Connor Penrod had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Barons (5-7). Donnie Wiley scored 14 and Alex Leslie had 11, including 9-of-9 at the foul line.
Snider roared out to three different nine-point leads early before the Barons controlled the second quarter and led 37-32 at the half. The lead was 41-35 in the third quarter when the Panthers made a decisive 11-0 run, with Jenkins scoring all but one of the points.
DeKalb had the lead back at the end of the third on a three by Bryce Dobson and a bucket by Wiley, and again at 54-52 with five minutes left on a putback by Penrod, but did not score from the field the rest of the way.
“The second quarter we took them out of their transition, and stopped the live turnovers,” DeKalb coach Marty Beasley said. “That made it more of a half-court game, and that was the difference in the scoring. We got some easy layups because they didn’t defend us very well at times.
“We took them out of their transition, but in the second half, it was just transition galore. We’ve got to get better at it.”
Snider’s quickness and length made it tough on the Barons, who had 17 turnovers. The Panthers’ trapping made it hard for DeKalb to get into its offense.
“We again had guys a little afraid to play,” Beasley said. “We talk a lot about eating it, if you can’t make a pass, eat it. We never ate it one time tonight, we panicked.
“We work every day on passing out of a trap. We have to keep working on it. We’re not there yet.”
Beasley did see positives in the DeKalb performance.
“I loved our leadership tonight. We were more in tune with what’s going on. We held each other accountable much better. We had better effort and enthusiasm.
“If we can take those things and build on it, and get a little more toughness with the ball, we can make some good things happen from here on.”
Snider won the junior varsity game 62-31. Kiefer Nagel and Caiden Hinkle both had seven points for the Barons.
