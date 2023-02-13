ANGOLA — Trine’s acrobatics and tumbling program began its third season in a big way Saturday afternoon.
No, the Thunder did not win the meet (284.200-236.045), but that was likely not an expectation as they faced off against their biggest opponent to date in Baylor University, the seven-time defending national champions in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association.
Trine’s head coach, Kati Horstmann, graduated from Baylor in 2019 and won four of those national titles with the Bears before being hired as the inaugural coach for the Thunder.
Her connections with her alma mater allowed Trine to host such a goliath of a program, and the meet was held in the MTI Center for the first time instead of the usual location of Hershey Hall, bringing out a fanbase to watch a sport the relatively new team had likely never seen before.
“It was definitely the largest crowd that we’ve had, and it was really cool,” Horstmann said. “I knew that this was going to be really great exposure for us, just because with a name like Baylor University, people were going to come out and see. Having the crowd excited and really pumping us up gave us some really good energy and I hope this means that we have bigger crowds from here on out.”
The Bears are coached by Felecia Mulkey, who is to the world of acrobatics & tumbling to what Alabama coach Nick Saban is to the football world, with an overall record of 108-4 early in her 13th season and counting with Oregon and Baylor and has won all 11 national championships there is to offer.
Mulkey also serves as the expansion director for the NCATA and was directly involved in Trine getting a program three years ago.
“I got to come up and meet (Trine athletic director) Matt Land and do a site visit when Trine was considering adding A&T, and we talked about that time that if you guys had it, Baylor was going to come up,” Mulkey said. “So it’s been a few years and I decided to finally deliver on my promise for us to come up to Angola, and it’s been nice to us. The food is great and we’ve had such a good time.”
Horstmann added that Mulkey played a role in her hiring with the Thunder straight out of college.
“Felecia was the one that recommended me to Matt Land and got me connected with him,” she said. “From being on her team to helping me get this job to then competing against her is just such a really cool opportunity and it was a full-circle moment for me. I’ve just been really looking forward to this and I’m glad everything went well.”
Despite the margin of defeat, Trine recorded their second best score in program history, tying or setting program bests in six heats and two total scores across four events.
In the first heat of the acro event, the 5 Element, the quartet of Aundreya Wegener, Lauren Alexander, Mikayla Sutherland and Sydney Jundt scored a 9.15 to mark Trine’s best score in the event, followed two heats later by Maya Low, Brayanna Kelly, Makenzie Ring and Kristen Azzue doing the same in the 7 Element with a score of 9.1. Azzue, a senior and DeKalb High School graduate, is the lone area native on the team.
In the pyramid event, the Thunder set a best overall score of 28.25 contributed by records in the inversion (9.600) and open (9.750) heats. Kelly, Sutherland, Azzue, Jundt, Mayli Dominguez, Aimee Slivinski, Margaret Armintrout and captain Madisyn Looper were in the inversion pyramid and Looper, Kelly, Jundt, Armintrout and Mia Giurini were in the open pyramid.
Trine set a record of 8.700 in the Salto heat of the toss event, with Giurini, Kelly, Sutherland, Jundt and Nevaeh Cruz competing, followed by the same grouping plus Wegener, Looper, Dominguez, Ring, Armintrout and captain Kayla Stoeffler scoring a record 8.3 in the synchronized toss.
In tumbling, the Thunder did not set any records for a specific heat, but scored an overall best of 44.075. They followed it up with their third-best score in the team event with an 83.120 to close out the day.
There was one perfect 10 on the day, Baylor’s inversion pyramid of Jordan Gruendler, Bayley Humphrey, Mariah Polk, Layla Alexander, Zoe Collins, Addi Grandy, Katie Shiffer and Emi Nelson.
“I just want to give a big thank you to Trine’s athletic department as they really helped put this together and made this event very special for our team,” Horstmann said. “To the Baylor staff for being really comforting, welcoming and acting as mentors to me as I continue to grow into the sport. I’m just very thankful for my team just being absolute rockstars and having the best team culture that we’ve ever had. All my athletes want to be there and I just feel lucky to be their coach.”
The Thunder will be back in action Feb. 24 at Adrian College, with the meet scheduled for 6 p.m.
