Prep Boys Tennis Fremont downs Knights
FREMONT — Fremont opened its season with a 3-2 victory over East Noble Wednesday.
Junior Isaac Perez won the deciding match at No. 3 singles for the Eagles in three sets over Cole Thompson.
Fremont also won both doubles matches in straight sets with Corbin Beeman and Zander Reetz at No. 1 and sophomores Ryan Baker and Jake Hilvers at No. 2.
Ettore Bona and Jackson Leedy won singles matches in straight sets for the Knights.
The Eagles won the junior varsity dual 3-2. Fremont has singles wins from Trevor Reetz and Jake Chilenski and won in doubles with the team of Charlie Senecal and Austin Fugate.
East Noble had singles J.V. victories from Jackson Strycker and Drew Smith.
Fremont 3, East Noble 2
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Colton Guthrie 6-2, 6-0. 2. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Tyler Miller 6-1, 6-3. 3. Isaac Perez (F) def. Cole Thompson 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Corbin Beeman-Zander Reetz (F) def. Ethan Jansen-Mason Monahan 6-1, 6-1. 2. Ryan Baker-Jake Hilvers (F) def. Gray Mullins-Jacob Spencer 6-2, 6-2.
Knights top Westview
EMMA — East Noble won all three singles matches to defeat Westview 3-2 Tuesday. The dual was initially rained out on Monday.
Knight Cole Thompson won the deciding match in three sets at No. 3 singles. EN’s Ettore Bona at No. 1 singles and Jackson Leedy at No. 2 singles both won in straight sets.
The Warriors won both doubles matches in straight sets with Gavin Engle and Kaden Grau at No. 1 and Jace Lang and Luke Stults at No. 2.
East Noble 3, Westview 2
Singles: 1. Ettore Bona (EN) def. Mason Clark 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jackson Leedy (EN) def. Kaden Hostetler 6-4, 6-4. 3. Cole Thompson (EN) def. Dylan Shrock 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Gavin Engle-Kaden Grau (WV) def. Ethan Jansen-Mason Monahan 6-1, 6-1. 2. Jace Lang-Luke Stults (WV) def. Gray Mullins-Jacob Spencer 6-4, 6-3.
DeKalb shuts out Lakeland
WATERLOO — DeKalb was a 5-0 winner over Lakeland Tuesday.
The Barons won all matches by shutout. Lakeland had only five players available and forfeited at two doubles.
Kiefer Nagel, Oliver Derrow and Grant Stuckey were singles winners for DeKalb. The teams of Logan Hartsough and Wyatt Knepper, and Matt Beckmann and Luke Seiler also won.
DeKalb 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Kiefer Nagel (DK) def. Xai Leu 6-0, 6-0. 2. Oliver Derrow (DK) def. Treston Sunken 6-0, 6-0. 3. Grant Stuckey (DK) def. Isaiah Howard 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Logan Hartsough-Wyatt Knepper (DK) def. Kaleb Weimer-Maxwell Mishler 6-0, 6-0. 2. Matt Beckmann-Luke Seiler (DK) won by forfeit.
CN wins 2023 opener
LIGONIER — Central Noble opened its season with a 5-0 victory over Oak Farm Montessori Tuesday on West Noble’s courts.
Picking up singles wins for the Cougars were Carter Wilkinson at No. 1, Carmine Shoda at No. 2 and Carter Meinika at No. 3.
CN won in doubles with Dylan Carnahan and Jack Andrews at No. 1 and Ryne Keirn and Redick Zolman at No. 2.
Chargers beaten by RedHawks
LIGONIER — West Noble opened its season with a 5-0 loss to area power Goshen on Tuesday.
Goshen 5, West Noble 0
Singles: 1. Isaac Stahly (G) def. Miguel Mayorga 6-0, 6-2. 2. Eli Stickel (G) def. Isaac Mast 6-1, 6-1. 3. Evan Hochstedler (G) def. Konner Duesler 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Kyan Miller-Myles McLaughlin (G) def. Nolan Kelly-Andrew Deel 6-1, 6-1. Tyler Scott-Moses Kratzer (G) def. Erik Mendoza-Matthew Trinklein 6-0, 6-0.
Boys Prep Soccer Railroaders nip Knights
GARRETT — Garrett defeated East Noble 1-0 in a non-conference match Tuesday.
Sophomore Gabe Armstrong scored the lone goal of the match for the Railroaders on an assist from Chase Leech. Senior Braydon Kennedy made 10 saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Braydon Collins made four saves in goal for the Knights.
Barons defeated at Northrop
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb dropped its season opener 9-0 at Northrop Tuesday.
The Barons visit Lakewood Park today.
Girls Prep Soccer CN, Westview win 2023 openers
Central Noble and Westview both started their seasons with victories on the road on Tuesday. The Cougars won 3-2 at Heritage while the Warriors won 3-0 at Plymouth.
At Plymouth, Kelsie Ward had two goals and an assist to lead Westview. Morgan Riegsecker had a goal, and freshman Olivia Bontrager had an assist.
Hope Bortner and Breann Cory each played a half in goal to share the shutout for the Warriors. Cory made two saves in the second half.
Prep Girls Volleyball Garrett downs Heights
GARRETT — Garrett got its 2023 season started Tuesday with a sweep of Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights. The scores were 25-22, 25-20, 25-16.
Kyana Martinez led the Railroaders with 19 digs, 12 kills, four aces, two block assists and a solo block.
Rebecca Yarian had 15 assists and seven digs for Garrett. Kennedy Hutton had 14 digs and Emma LaPato had 11 digs and three aces. Delaeni Hixson added five kills and two block assists. Kelsey Bergman also had three aces.
Cougars sweep Panthers
AUBURN — Central Noble swept Lakewood Park Tuesday, 25-20, 25-18, 25-23.
Haddi Hile had 13 digs and six kills for the Cougars. Bella Worman had 12 assists and two blocks. Missi McCoy added 10 assists and six aces.
Central Noble also had 12 digs from Kyleigh Egolf and two blocks from Grace Swank.
Lakers lose at Northridge
MIDDLEBURY — Lakeland started its season with a loss to Northridge Tuesday, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16.
Kaitlyn Keck had 10 kills and 13 digs for the Lakers. Anna Rasler had 14 digs, 11 assists and five kills. Clara Rasler added nine digs, nine assists and five kills. Adelyn Dininny had 12 digs and five aces.
Fremont falls at Fairfield
BENTON — Fremont lost to Fairfield in four sets in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday. The scores were 25-14, 21-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Delaney Bock had 17 digs and Paige Baker had 10 kills for the Eagles. Chloe Hilvers had 19 assists. Claire Foulk chipped in nine assists, seven kills and four aces. Addy Parr had 11 digs and four aces.
Girls Prep Golf Hornets get by East Noble
ANGOLA — Angola defeated East Noble 238-241 Wednesday on the front nine at Glendarin Hills.
Brooke Shelburne led the Hornets with 53. Knight Lily Oburn was medalist with a 51.
Angola’s junior varsity team shot 270. Nadia Cline led the Hornets with 62.
Angola 238, East Noble 241
AHS: Brooke Shelburne 53, Layla Hagerty 60, Taylor Shelburne 60, River Spreuer 65, Sara Smith 65.
EN: Lily Oburn 51, Kendall Belschner 61, Makenna Strohm 64, Emma Raatz 65, Nora Laur 65.
CN records first-ever match win
HOWE — Central Noble won its first match in program history Tuesday, defeating Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights 259-278 at Cedar Lake.
The Panthers had Jordan Patrick with 67, Leah Cummins with 69, Lilyana Johnson with 70, and Oriyanna Grossman and Sophia Rowlison 72s.
No Cougar scores were reported.
Warriors have two scores in 50s
LAGRANGE — Westview did not have enough golfers to field a team score Tuesday against Northridge at Heron Creek.
The Raiders shot 159. Sophomore Alex Reschly was medalist with an even par 35 to lead Northridge, and Addy Irving added a 39.
Danika Yoder shot 53 and Lilyan Bennett shot 55 for the Warriors. Becky Moore had 69.
