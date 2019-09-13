GARRETT — It was a night of interrupted cheers.
Many times in Thursday’s Northeast Corner Conference volleyball match between West Noble and Garrett, a ball seemed a sure thing to hit the floor, only to have hands underneath it to bring it back up. Several points weren’t won until each side had made a diving play to keep it alive.
In the end, Garrett withstood three tough games against the Chargers to stay unbeaten in the NECC. Scores were 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.
It made no difference to the Chargers that they had dropped the first two games. Garrett was up early 13-8 on an ace by Kierra Richards. The Railroaders later led 16-13, but a kill by Chloe Brown sparked a West Noble rally that tied it 17-17.
Logan Smith’s kill sparked Garrett into a 20-17 lead, but an ace from Brown and a kill by Carolina Flores helped the Chargers roar into a 21-20 lead.
A tip by Emma Hirchak tied it for Garrett, however, and Richards served the final four points as the Railroaders nailed down the win.
Garrett broke away from a 13-13 tie in the opening game. Hirchak’s kill gave the Railroaders the lead, and Morgan Ostrowski had two kills in a run that put the hosts up 19-13.
West Noble took a 13-10 lead in the middle game on a kill by Lillian Mast and a block by Nina Teel. Garrett got even at 15 on a kill by Smith, and the teams were tied at 18 on an ace from West Noble’s Jenna Hutsell.
Garrett scored the next three points, however, and kept at least a two-point lead to the finish, which came on an Ostrowski tip and a Hirchak kill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.