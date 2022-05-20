ANGOLA — Angola only lost twice during the girls tennis regular season.
Without lifting the sectional trophy on Wednesday, the Hornets' fine year just wouldn't be complete.
Angola didn't have to worry about that, winning straight sets all five positions to defeat DeKalb 5-0 and win its third consecutive sectional title.
"The girls have played well all year," coach Nick Burlingame said. "They've done an excellent job of getting a little bit better all year long.
"This is a goal we've had all year long. They just came out and executed. I'm very proud of them today."
Angola will take a 14-2 record into the Northridge Regional Tuesday.
The Hornets got singles wins from Elina Locane, Ellie Aldred and McKenna Powers. Ava Harris and Brea Harris won at one doubles.
Allison Christman and Kaylee Wise won a marathon 12-10 tiebreaker in the first set against DeKalb's Evie Pepple and Bella Brunson, and then took the second set.
"The group really came together. Tennis is an individual sport but the team aspect with this group is really special. They support each other every day," Burlingame said.
For DeKalb (11-6), the loss wasn't a question of effort.
"We gave it our absolute all," Barons coach Payton Rhodes Yarian said. "We knew they were going to be good and they are. They are a great team and Nick has done such a good job with them.
"We played our hearts today. We left it all out there and I could not have asked for anything more."
The Barons had a winning season despite having to travel every single day. Their courts at the school are being replaced as part of a building project.
They had some "home" matches at Angola, but every match was away.
"This season has been very tough," Rhodes Yarian said. "They've overcome it. There have been a lot of emotions, a lot of stress, a lot of anxiety. You couldn't tell it when they played at all.
"They came to practice no matter where we were, at Thomas Park or at Carroll, they brought it every single day. The mental toughness truly showed this year. I could not be more proud of them."
All teams also had to battle the cold, wet weather for most of the season which led to many matches being rescheduled.
"It was a tough spring weather-wise," Burlingame said. "We had to play a lot of matches back-to-back. We didn't get a lot of opportunities to practice. We took advantage of the opportunities when we could get on the court."
Angola 5, DeKalb 0
Singles: 1. Elina Locane (Ang) def. Ella Curz 6-2, 6-1. 2. Ellie Aldred (Ang) def. Sophie Pfister 6-3, 6-2. 3. McKenna Powers (Ang) def. Lauren Blythe 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Ava Harris-Brea Harris (Ang) def. Maddie Hickman-Kennlee Dick 6-1, 6-3. 2. Allison Christman-Kaylee Wise (Ang) def. Bella Brunson-Evie Pepple 7-6 (12-10), 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.