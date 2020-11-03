Gymnastics Sign-up for Angola High youth camp still on
ANGOLA — The Angola High School gymnastics team will conduct a camp for youth from kindergarten to fifth grade Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Tri-State Gymnastics, 1311 Wohlert St. There is still spots available for youth to take part in the camp.
Campers will develop skills on the balance beam, vault, uneven bars and in the floor exercise for 30 minutes apiece and learn a performance routine. That routine will performed during the Hornets’ meet on Jan. 12 at Central Gym.
Campers will also receive lunch and AHS apparel.
The fee is $45 per child. That fee will go into a uniform fund for the AHS gymnasts.
To register, call Tri-State Gymnastics at 665-1910.
Prep Boys Tennis 5 area players earn all-district honors
Five area players made All-District 2 team, then went on to be honorably mentioned to the All-State team recently by the Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association.
Three of the players helped Westview to a 21-3 record and regional, sectional and Northeast Corner Conference championships, the No. 1 doubles team of seniors Will Clark and Brady Hostetler and sophomore No. 1 singles player Isaiah Hostetler.
Senior Landon Holwerda from sectional champion DeKalb and sophomore Vittorio from East Noble were honored for their solid play in singles tennis.
Hostetler had a 25-2 record this past season. Bona was 17-6 and gave Hostetler one of his two losses. Holwerda ended his prep career by going 17-5 in his senior campaign.
High Schools
Prairie Heights allowing 50% gym capacity for winter sports
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School athletic director Brent Byler announced the school’s plan for fans regarding winter sports.
Girls and boys basketball and wrestling will be open to the general public. The crowds will be limited to 50% capacity of Prairie Heights’ gymnasium. That is 1,112 spectators. Doors will close once that capacity is reached.
Face coverings must be worn throughout the entirety of an event. Social distancing and sitting in family groups are emphasized along with frequently using sanitizer. Fans refusing to wear face coverings will be asked to vacate the premises without refund.
Don’t attend the event if you are feeling sick or have coronavirus-related symptoms.
General admission tickets for all regular season Panther home events cost $5 apiece and will be paid at the gate on the night of the event. Scrimmage admission is $3 and tournament admissions will vary. No passes of any kind will be honored at scrimmages and tournaments.
Prairie Heights will not be selling all-sports passes, but will honor staff passes and Senior Gold Cards towards regular season admission fees.
These directives for fan participation for the upcoming winter sports season at Prairie Heights High have the approval of the LaGrange County Health Department.
