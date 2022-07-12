High Schools
All-Sport Passes on sale at Westview
EMMA — 2022-23 All-Sports Passes for Westview will be on sale to students, families and the general public starting on Aug. 1 and lasting until Sep. 2.
The All-Sport Pass is $75 apiece for adults, $45 for senior citizens aged 65 or older and college students under the age of 25 and $30 for students.
The family pass is available for parents and children at Westview in grades K-12 for $195.
Passes include entry into 5th and 6th grades, junior high and high school home sporting events. They do not cover admission for any jamboree, tournaments, invitationals, Northeast Corner Conference tournaments or sectional games that are held at Westview.
All-Sport Passes will be available for sale during registration hours and at 7th grade orientation, as well as at the athletic office during school hours, 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Passes are nontransferable.
Auto Racing
Father/Son duo place 1-2 in Vores Cup
FREMONT — The Vores Compact Touring Series came to town on Saturday at Angola Motorsport Speedway, as the Shepherd's Family Auto Group Vores Cup featured a 30-car field, with Kyle Stark edging out his 14-year old son Karter for the victory.
Rounding out the top-five for the race was Kyle Frame in third, Trent Gossar in fourth, and the previous week's Angola feature winner, Derek Simon in fifth in his VCTS debut.
Feature winners for the week were Brandon Barcus in the late models, Tony VanAllen in the modifieds and Zach Henderson in the street stocks.
Heat race winners were Dan Foulk and Jason Timmerman in the late models, Scott Hantz and Brandon Pulver in the mods and Luke Tuttle in the street stocks pursuit.
There will be no racing this weekend. The next event at Angola Motor Speedway will be on July 23rd for the July Jubilee.
There will be fun for all ages, including archery tag and a bounce house, along with concession specials and a night of racing.
Activities on the grandstand side will be from 3-6 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
Kids aged 16 and under will be admitted for free.
College Men's Rugby
Trine joins Great Lakes Collegiate Conference
ANGOLA — The Trine men's rugby team announced on Monday that it will be joining the Great Lakes Collegiate Rugby Conference for their inaugural season this fall.
The GLCRC is a Division 2 conference within National Collegiate Rugby.
Listed below is Trine's schedule for this season. Conference matches are italicized.
Sep. 3 - Purdue, Sep. 10 - at Central Michigan, Sep. 17 - Toledo, Oct. 1 - at Grand Valley State, Oct. 8 - Saginaw Valley State, Oct. 15 - Ferris State, Oct. 21 - Oakland, Oct. 29 - at Adrian, Nov. 12 - NCR Playoffs, Nov. 19 - NCR Regionals, Dec. 10 - NCR Finals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.