Lakers top Tigers
WARSAW — Lakeland scored 95.65 to defeat Warsaw and West Noble Thursday night. The Tigers had 69.225 and the Chargers scored 67.675.
Emily Byler finished second in the all-around with a total of 32.075. Emma Schiffli came in third at 31.775, and Baylee Slone ended up in fourth at 30.475.
The Tigers' Sydni Purvis was the all-around winner with a total of 33.175.
Byler took first in the vault with a score of 8.8, and Slone came out on top in the floor routine with a score of 8.425. Byler finished second in the bars, and Schiffli's top performance came on the beam and she wound up second.
Leading scores for West Noble were Rachel Klages with 8.15 on the vault, Taylor Shoemaker with 7.35 on the beam and Payton Eash with a 7 on the floor.
Purvis finished in the top two in all four events and won the beam and bars events.
