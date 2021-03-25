Prep Softball
Churubusco wins at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Churubusco defeated New Haven 8-4 on Thursday. The Eagles are 1-1.
On Wednesday at Churubusco Community Park, the Eagles opened its season with a 9-1 loss to Whitko.
The Wildcats had 13 hits, including three from freshman Kaitlyn Cripe. Cripe also scored two runs.
The Eagles scored their lone run in the third inning. They had four hits and two walks, but struck out 17 times.
Roose homers in loss
SOUTH WHITLEY — Lakeland’s Keirstin Roose smacked her third home run of the season in a 12-1 loss to Whitko in five innings Thursday.
Roose finished 2-for-2 and her homer came in the top of the fourth.
Maddie Dafforn led the Wildcat at the plate and in the circle. She had a home run with two runs batted in and tossed five innings with 10 strikeouts.
Whitko scored four runs in the first inning and eight in the bottom of the fourth.
College Softball
Thunder split with Defiance Wednesday
ANGOLA — NCAA Division III 18th-ranked Trine won one of two games with Defiance (Ohio) Wednesday at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field. The Thunder won game one 3-2, then the Yellow Jackets rallied to win the nightcap 5-4.
In game one, Defiance (6-9-1) scored both of its runs in the third inning. Trine (7-3) scored all of its runs in the fourth. Ashley Swartout hit a solo home run to left with one out. The tying and go-ahead runs scored with two outs when Scarlett Elliott reached on a two-base error in the Yellow Jacket outfield.
Freshman pitcher Elizabeth Koch made her collegiate debut for Trine and allowed two earned runs on six hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Hannah Kampmann (3-0) allowed three hits in four scoreless innings of relief in getting the win.
In game two, the Thunder scored all of their runs in the second inning after Defiance had two runs in the first. Taylor Murdock had a two-run home run for Trine. Ellie Trine had a run-scoring triple with two outs, then scored on a single by pinch hitter Madey Flick.
The Yellow Jackets scored twice in the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead. Those runs scored when Josilyn Guzman reached base on a Thunder fielding error.
Trine loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh attempting to at least draw even. But Defiance got a force out at the plate on Mercede Daugherty’s fielders’ choice grounder to shortstop and Yellow Jacket relief pitcher Taylor Biggs induced a groundout to second from Bailey Vande Giessen to end it.
Trine was 4-for-4 for the Thunder with a double, triple and two singles. Amanda Prather had two hits. Anna Koeppl (2-2) took the pitching loss in relief.
College Lacrosse
Trine women lose at Albion Wednesday
ALBION, Mich. — Trine University’s women’s lacrosse team started Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with an 18-11 loss at Albion Wednesday night.
The Thunder (4-4, 0-1 MIAA) led 7-6 at the half, then the Britons (6-2, 1-0) dominated the second half by a 12-4 score.
Kristen Nguyen and Liv Ghent each had three goals for Trine, with Ghent also having three assists. Alyssa Keptner had two goals. Kristin John and Ella Dougherty each had a goal and two assists. Danielle Gargiulo also scored.
Emily Morthorst made 11 saves in goal for Trine.
Golf
Eastside seeks junior high coach
BUTLER — Eastside needs a junior high golf coach for the upcoming season.
Anyone interested should contact athletic director Aaron Willard at 868-2186, extension 3003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.