East Noble placed two players on the first team and had six players recognized overall on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys soccer team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
DeKalb had no first-teamers, but had three players honored.
Defender Noah Roque and forward Michael Klein were first-team choices for East Noble, which finished in a three-way tie for second in the NE8 with Huntington North and Norwell.
Champion Leo, unbeaten in conference play, and Huntington North led the first team with four selections each.
Midfielders Amin Abdullah and Cristian Sanchez represented East Noble on the second team, while goalkeeper Eddie Castro and defender Omar Barrientos received honorable mention.
Forward Carric Joachim earned second-team honors for DeKalb. Goalkeeper Reese Matthews and midfielder Kellen Exford received honorable mention.
All-NE8 Boys Soccer
FIRST TEAM
Goalkeeper — Aidan Hosler, Huntington North; Brendan Gilbert, Bellmont.
Defender — Johnny Jose-Hernandez, Leo; Noah Roque, East Noble; Josh Scott, Norwell; Mason Kyle, Huntington North.
Midfielder — Ibai Marro and Trevor Wise, Leo; Bradon Souers, New Haven; Kolton Foster, Huntington North.
Forward — Alphonso Peralta, Leo; Peyton Miller, Huntington North; Michael Klein, East Noble; Conner Torson, Norwell.
SECOND TEAM
Goalkeeper — Jaden Moreland, Leo; Luke Renninger, Norwell.
Defender— Carter Bond, Leo; Lucas Riggers, Huntington North; Caden Staub, Bellmont; Zachary Tschannen, Norwell.
Midfielder — Quinton Purdy, Norwell; Cristian Sanchez and Amin Abdullah, East Noble; Tyler Christie, Huntington North.
Forward — Moise Camara, Norwell; Miguel Suarez, Bellmont; Alex Gass, Huntington North; Carric Joachim, DeKalb.
HONORABLE MENTION
Goalkeeper — Reese Matthews, DeKalb; Eddie Castro, East Noble.
Defender — Omar Barrientos, East Noble; Alex Suarez and Jyan Jackson, New Haven; Braden Estep, Huntington North; Caleb Masters, Leo.
Midfielder — Eric Cheng, Columbia City; Kellen Exford, DeKalb, Ashton Hosler, Huntington North; Chris Bear, Norwell.
Forward — Griffin Plaehn and Logan Trier, Columbia City; Parker Bonin and Alec McKinney, Leo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.