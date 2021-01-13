ANGOLA — The Angola Hornets girls and boys basketball teams are taking advantage of home cooking, each winning the first two games of the Northeast Corner Conference tournament on their own floor.
They get to enjoy it once again, this time in the semi-finals Friday.
The Hornet girls will entertain Fairfield, a 53-44 winner over West Noble at 6 p.m. In the second game, the Angola boys face West Noble, a winner over 44-30 winner over Fairfield Wednesday.
Angola girls 44,
Garrett 38
One night after avoiding an upset bid by Eastside, Angola delivered the biggest upset of the tournament, knocking off Class 3A No. 4 Garrett 44-38 in the first game.
The win avenges the Hornets’ 56-48 loss to the Railroaders on Nov. 24. The loss also snaps a five-game winning streak for Garrett (15-2).
Angola (12-3) never trailed after the first quarter, and tenacious defense never allowed Garrett to find any offensive rhythm.
Hanna Knoll, who led the Hornets with 17 points, scored inside late to give her team a 15-14 lead after one.
Freshman Riley Pepple, who made the game-winning shot against Eastside Tuesday, hit a three from the left corner early in the second, and scored in transition after a Garrett turnover, giving the Hornets a 20-15 lead. Angola led 24-18 at halftime.
After a 1-for-9 performance from the field in the second quarter, the Railroaders started putting things together in the third.
Taylor Gerke hit a three from the wing, and Morgan Ostrowski drove for a score from the key to cut the margin to one with 5 minutes, 21 seconds left in the quarter.
Lauren Leach took a feed from Pepple to score in the paint for Angola, but Garrett’s Faith Owen converted a three-point play to keep the gap at two. Ostrowski scored inside and Bailey Kelham hit two free throws in the final 90 seconds to even the score at 30 with eight minutes to play.
Trapping Kelham with teammate Jaelyn Fee out top, Knoll stole the ball and scored with 6:46 left in the game to put the Hornets on top, 34-30.
Pepple scored six points in the fourth, including a tough off-balance scoop shot with 3:45 to go. Later, she added a score in transition for a 38-31 advantage.
Kelham drove to the basket for a big two for Garrett with 2:22 to play, but Knoll added one of her own.
Ostrowski’s three-point play with 1:01 left had the Railroaders within five, but Pepple hit two free throws and Knoll added one to close out the win.
Pepple finished with 14 points and Leach had 10 for Angola. Ostrowski led Garrett with 15 points and Kelham had 11.
Angola boys 52,
Fremont 39
Angola (6-5) jumped out to a 13-0 lead as Fremont committed seven turnovers in the first quarter.
The Eagles (3-8) regained their composure to get within six by the end of the quarter, and stayed close at halftime and after three periods.
The Hornets jumped ahead 24-16 after a Brian Parrish three from the left wing with 3 minutes, 50 seconds left in the half, but Fremont’s Ethan Bontrager answered with one of his own before the half ended, making it 25-21 by halftime.
Angola established its inside game as Joel Knox had six points and Dylan Oberlin had eight points in the third, giving their team a 39-29 lead with 2:20 to go in the third.
Logan Brace had three points and Bontrager had a driving layup to get within five by the end of the period.
Knox stole the ball and scored on Fremont’s first possession of the fourth, and after an Eagle miss, he added a three from the left corner for a 44-34 advantage.
Again, the Eagles cut the deficit to five, but Parrish hit a three from the corner and got loose for an easy layup out of a stall to restore the 10-point cushion.
Parrish led Angola with 18 points. Knox had 16 and Oberlin finished with 12. Despite playing most of the second half with four fouls, Bontrager paced Fremont with 15. Brace added 14 for the Eagles.
