HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team overcame a hard-fought emotional effort from Hope on the Flying Dutchmen’s senior day to win 73-67 Saturday afternoon in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association game at DeVos Fieldhouse.
The Thunder (13-0, 4-0 MIAA) had a 7-0 spurt late in the second half to finally distance themselves from Hope. Kendallville’s Brent Cox ended the run by making one of two free throws with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left to put Trine up 67-58.
The Flying Dutchmen got no closer than three points on two occasions the rest of the way. The Thunder made some key stops down the stretch to remain undefeated.
Hope (4-4, 2-2) played inspired after losing at Trine 91-52 in Angola on Feb. 3 and outrebounded the Thunder 48-28 Saturday.
Junior guard Tyler George had 22 points for the Flying Dutchmen. Angola’s Jake Honer was one of six Hope seniors honored. He played four minutes off the bench and grabbed a rebound.
Cox had 23 points, six rebounds and a blocked shot to lead Trine. Nick Bowman had 21 points, four rebounds and three steals. Mitchell Geller chipped in 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.
The Thunder’s next scheduled game is this coming Saturday against fellow MIAA co-leader Albion for a 3 p.m. opening tip at the MTI Center in Angola.
Trine also has home games that were postponed this past week with Calvin and Adrian due to COVID-19 protocols. Nothing has been announced on whether those games will be made up or not.
WOMENTrine 68, Adrian 43
At the Merrilat Center in Adrian, Michigan, the Thunder stayed undefeated heading into their showdown with NCAA Division III top-ranked Hope Wednesday night in Angola.
Trine (11-1, 5-0) led 40-20 at the half Saturday. It held the Bulldogs to 31% shooting from the field for the game (16-51) while forcing 21 Adrian turnovers.
Kayla Wildman had 19 points to pace the Thunder. Sam Underhill had 15 points, nine rebounds, three steals, three assists and a blocked shot. Tara Bieniewicz made four three-pointers for her 12 points and had two steals.
Rachel Bucher had 15 points and three assists for Adrian (5-10, 2-2).
Trine and the Flying Dutch (10-0, 4-0) will get started at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the MTI Center.
