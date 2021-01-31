Prep Gymnastics
Hornets 3rd, Lakers 6th in Chesterton Invite
CHESTERTON — Seventh-ranked Angola set a program record team score of 108.05 at the Chesterton Invitational Saturday. But that was only good for third place.
The host Trojans, ranked second in the state, won with 111.35 and finished just ahead of No. 6 Homestead, who had 111. The Hornets finished just ahead of No. 4 Crown Point, who had 107.9.
Lakeland was sixth with 93.15. Emily Byler led the Lakers with a 10th-place finish all-around with 33.1, and she had a no-fall routine on the balance beam.
Angola was led by Ashtyn Evans, who won the floor exercise with 9.65, and tied the school record in the uneven bars with 9.75 in placing second. Both of those scores are second highest in the state this season.
Evans also finished third on vault (9.3) and third all-around (37.2).
Hornet sophomore Audrey Wilkinson was fifth on the vault (9.2), eighth on the bars (8.75), ninth on the beam (8.75), 12th on the floor (8.9) and seventh all-around with 35.6.
Angola's Emma Schoenherr tied for seventh on the floor exercise with 9.4, tied for ninth on vault (8.95), was alone in 10th on the bars (8.4) and was eighth all-around with 34.45.
Also for the Hornets, Summer Allen was 12th on the vault with 8.9, and Haley Hilyard was 12th on the beam with 8.5.
The meet's all-around champion was Chesterton's Mia Pak with 38.95. She won the vault (9.9), bars (9.85) and beam (9.7) and was second on the floor (9.5).
Boys Basketball
Hornets rout Fairfield
ANGOLA — Angola handled Fairfield 77-41 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (8-8, 4-3 NECC) had 20 assists on 29 made field goals. They also forced 23 Falcon turnovers.
Brian Parrish scored a prep career-high 30 points for Angola, including 24 in the first half. He also had five assists and two steals. Joel Knox chipped in with 22 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a blocked shot.
Fairfield is 1-13, 1-6.
Fremont tops LPC
AUBURN — Fremont defeated Lakewood Park 68-55 on Thursday night.
The Eagles (5-10) led 18-10 after one quarter and kept the Panthers at a distance the rest of the way.
Aiden Fetters had 22 points and Carter Harman scored 12 for LPC (5-8).
Lakers lose to Wawasee
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Wawasee 55-46 Saturday evening.
Keaton Dukes paced the Warriors (7-7) with 16 points. Brayden Bontrager had 22 points for the Lakers (7-7).
College Basketball
Bowman propels Trine men to victory
ADRIAN, Mich. — Junior guard Nick Bowman had another big game Saturday afternoon to lead the Trine men to a 59-49 victory over Adrian at the Merillat Center.
Bowman had 28 points, four rebounds and two steals. He shot 10-of-18 from the field and made 7-of-8 free throws.
East Noble graduate Brent Cox had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots for the Thunder (7-0). Freshman Emmanuel Mengnanglo had eight points, six boards and three steals. Bryce Williams had six assists, and Connor Jones had three steals.
Connor Pelham had 18 points for the Bulldogs (1-9).
Thunder women boot Bulldogs
ANGOLA — Trine University's women's basketball team won 61-44 over Adrian Saturday afternoon at the MTI Center.
The Thunder (5-0) broke the game open in the second quarter by outscoring the Bulldogs 24-7 to take a 37-17 halftime lead.
Tara Bieniewicz led Trine with 12 points. Kaylee Argyle had 11 points and six steals off the bench. Shay Herbert had 10 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots.
Chelsea Palmer had 13 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-6).
College Hockey
Trine men win in final seconds
ANGOLA — Brendan Prappas scored on a breakaway with 1.5 seconds left in overtime to give Trine University's men's hockey team a 3-2 victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering in the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association opener for both teams at Thunder Ice Arena Saturday night.
The play was in Trine's defensive end in the final seconds and a shootout appeared imminent. But Justin Meers stole the puck and passed ahead to Prappas, who got behind the Raiders and skated in alone on MSOE goalie Logan Halladay. Prappas deked right and fired it past Halladay with 1.5 seconds left in the extra period.
Trine (2-4, 1-0 NCHA) trailed 2-0 halfway through the second period before Brett Piper and Meers scored 57 seconds apart to tie it.
Aaron Brickman shut out the Raiders (4-1, 0-1) in relief of Thunder starting goaltender Shane Brancato. Brancato stopped four shots, but allowed two goals in the first period. Brickman stopped all 15 shots the rest of the way to get the win.
TJ Delaney, Brett Tierney, Frank Trazzera and Garrett Hallford had an assist apiece for Trine.
Trine ACHA D2 men win opener
HAMMOND — Trine University's ACHA Division 2 men's team opened its season with a 7-2 victory over Purdue Northwest Friday night.
Trenton Mulnix, Stanley Jatczak, Yuli Lima, Dakota Davis, Christian Wirth-Karbler, Joseph Lajcaj and Tyler Martin scored for the Thunder. James Fry made 24 saves in goal.
Trine and the Pride did not play Saturday night in Angola because of the winter storm threat.
College Volleyball
Thunder men sweep Yellow Jackets
ANGOLA — Trine's men's volleyball team swept a season-opening doubleheader over Midwest Collegiate Volleyball League rival Baldwin Wallace, Ohio, Saturday at Hershey Hall.
The first match was a Thunder sweep, 26-24, 25-14, 26-24. The second match was won in four sets, 25-16, 17-25, 25-21, 25-20. Those were the first two matches in program history for the Yellow Jackets.
In the first match, Kyle Dixon had 13 kills for Trine. Parker Beale had 10 digs, eight kills and two solo blocks. Hunter Monday had 30 assists, nine digs and four block assists. Hunter Haas added 10 digs.
In the second match, Beale had 14 digs, nine kills and two aces for the Thunder. Dixon had 10 kills and two block assists. Monday had 28 assists and five digs, and Haas had nine digs.
College Wrestling
Trine's Conklin second at conference meet
OLIVET, Mich. — Junior Owen Conklin was second at 165 pounds to lead Trine's men's wrestling team in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Individual Championships Saturday at Olivet College.
Conklin won his first three matches in pool play by technical fall before his comeback attempt fell short in the championship match against Adrian's Derick Duvall. Duvall won an 8-6 decision.
Freshmen Jacob Jackson (285), Ethan Nash (157), Jacob Shaver (157) and Isaac Hawkins (149) and sophomore Matthew Abraham (197) all had 2-1 records in the meet. Both of Shaver's wins were by pinfall. Hawkins is a 2020 Fremont High School graduate.
