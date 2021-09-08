GARRETT — The Fremont girls golf team checked off one of its goals on Wednesday night.
The Eagles defeated Garrett 184-223 at Garrett Country Club to claimed back-to-back Northeast Corner Conference regular season titles.
"Last year was really awesome. That was the first time we won conference, so to back it up, that was one of the girls' goals," Fremont coach Eric Wirick said. "It feels really good. I'm so happy for the girls. They've been goal-oriented all year, and so far we've checked off the goals we wanted."
The next goal comes this evening when they Eagles host Wawasee. A win over the Warriors would complete an undefeated regular season. After that, it's the conference tournament this Saturday, then defending the sectional title the following weekend.
"All my girls are playing really well," Wirick said. "We were in the 180s tonight. I thought that was a really good score on a course they're not familiar with."
On Wednesday, the Eagles had the top three scores. Kenadee Porath earned medalist honors with a 43, followed by teammates Khloe Glendening at 44 and Katie Baker at 45.
Wirick saw a lot of patience from his girls against Garrett.
"I see a lot of maturity in the girls. The way they handle a bad hole and how they are able to let it go and move onto the next hole," Wirick said.
Janessa Ritter finished with a 52, and Pressley Scott carded a 54 for Fremont.
Abby Weaver led the Railroaders on senior night. She came off the course with a 49. Sophia Ruble shot a 53, and Chloe Best ended up with a 56. Courtney Barse finished with a 65, and Kaitlyn Bergman shot a 67.
Both teams will compete in Saturday's conference tournament at Heron Creek with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
