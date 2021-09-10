PREP GIRLS GOLF
Northeast 8 Conference Tournament at Cross Creek, 10 a.m.
NECC Tournament at Heron Creek, 1 p.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Prairie Heights at Centreville (Mich.) Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Lakeland at Tippecanoe Valley Invite, 9 a.m.
East Noble, Eastside, Fremont and Central Noble at Indiana Wesleyan Invite, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Westview at Concord Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Goshen at East Noble, 10 a.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
East Noble, West Noble, Westview at Concord Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco at Bethany Christian Invite, 9 a.m.
Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester at West Noble, 10 a.m.
East Noble at Central Noble, 12:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
Westview at Elkhart Christian, 1 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at Kyle Campbell Invitational (The Medalist), 8:30 a.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in MIAA/NCAC Crossover at Sandusky, Ohio: vs. Wooster (Ohio), 10:30 a.m.; vs. Hiram (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Men, Franklin at Trine, noon
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine women vs. Medaille (N.Y.) at Buffalo State Tournament, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rose-Hulman at Trine, 7 p.m.
