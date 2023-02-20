INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were announced for the 113th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball State Tournament on Sunday.
Sectional games will start next Tuesday. Area teams will play in sectional tournaments held at Carroll (Class 4A), Garrett (3A), NorthWood (3A), Westview (2A) and Hamilton (1A).
Two solid area teams will meet in the first semifinal of the Class 3A NorthWood Sectional on March 3 when state-ranked West Noble (18-3) takes on Lakeland (14-7) at 6 p.m. in the Panther Pit in Nappanee.
The team to beat in the sectional will be host NorthWood, the top-ranked team in 3A who is also eighth over all classes in the latest Indiana Basketball Coaches Association poll released on Sunday. The Panthers are led senior forwards Cade Brenner and Ian Raasch.
NorthWood (19-2) will play Wawasee (8-13) in the first-round game of the sectional next Tuesday at 7 p.m., and the winner will play Fairfield (8-12) in the second semifinal on March 3. Warrior coach Jon Everingham, a former DeKalb coach and a former Tri-State University basketball student-athlete, announced earlier this year he is stepping down at season’s end.
DeKalb (5-14) and East Noble (3-17) will face off in the first game of the 4A Carroll Sectional next Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Barons defeated the Knights 52-51 in overtime in Waterloo on Jan. 13, and also have victories in the past month over Prairie Heights and Concordia, one of the top teams in the Summit Athletic Conference.
The DeKalb-EN winner plays Northrop (4-17) in the first semifinal on March 3. DeKalb lost at home to the Bruins 45-42 in the season opener for both teams on Nov. 22.
The host Chargers (12-9) and Fort Wayne North Side (13-8) are the only teams in the sectional with winning records. They meet in round one next Tuesday around 7:30 p.m.
Six area teams will be in the 2A Westview Sectional. The host Warriors (13-7) appear to have a favorable draw with two teams who have struggled in their half of the bracket, Churubusco (3-17) in the first round and possibly Eastside (8-13) in the semifinals.
Prairie Heights (14-7) will try to beat Fremont (10-10) for the third time this season in the other first-round game next Tuesday. The winner will get Central Noble (16-6) in a semifinal contest on March 3. The Cougars have remained solid after being 2A state runner-up and Mr. Basketball finalist Connor Essegian graduated and is now contributing in a big way at Wisconsin. They have road wins over both the Panthers and the Eagles earlier this season.
In the 3A Garrett Sectional, Angola (7-13) will play Bishop Dwenger (8-13) next Tuesday at 7 p.m. and the host Railroaders (5-16) will face a strong Woodlan squad to wrap up round one on March 1. The Warriors are 17-5.
Since the start of the 2020-21 season, the Hornets only have three wins over teams not in the Northeast Corner Conference, Concord twice and Concordia.
In the Class 1A Hamilton Sectional, the Marines (1-20, 0-16 vs. varsity teams) and Lakewood Park (9-12) will face the top two teams in the sectional. Hamilton will play Bethany Christian (13-9) in the first-round contest next Tuesday. The Panthers will play Lakeland Christian (17-4) in the first semifinal on March 3.
IHSAA Local Boys Basketball
Sectional Pairings
Class 4A (at Carroll)
Next Tuesday: First round — DeKalb vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.; Fort Wayne North Side vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semifinals — Northrop vs. DeKalb-EN winner, 6 p.m.; Snider vs. FWNS-Carroll winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 3A (at NorthWood)
Next Tuesday: First round, NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 7 p.m.
March 3: Semifinals — Lakeland vs. West Noble, 6 p.m.; Fairfield vs. NorthWood-Wawasee winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A (at Garrett)
Next Tuesday: First round, Bishop Dwenger vs. Angola, 7 p.m.
March 1: First round — Leo vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.; Garrett vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semifinals — Heritage vs. BD-Angola winner, 6 p.m.; March 1 winners, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 2A (at Westview)
Next Tuesday: First round — Churubusco vs. Westview, 6 p.m.; Fremont vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
March 3: Semifinals — Eastside vs. Churubusco-Westview winner, 6 p.m.; Central Noble vs. Fremont-PH winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Final, between semifinal winners.
Class 1A (at Hamilton)
Next Tuesday: First round, Hamilton vs. Bethany Christian, 7 p.m.
March 3: Semifinals — Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 6 p.m.; Elkhart Christian vs. Hamilton-Bethany winner, 7:30 p.m.
March 4: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
