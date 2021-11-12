Prep Girls Basketball DeKalb-Angola varsity only
ANGOLA — DeKalb and Angola will play only a varsity game Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Angola High School main gym.
No junior varsity game will be played.
College Track & Field Trine adds assistant throws coach
ANGOLA — Trine University announced the hiring of 2019 graduate Nick Gerber as an assistant coach on Thursday.
Gerber, a Goshen native, will help with the throwers. He was a two-time Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association champion in hammer throw and was nationally-ranked in that event in three of his four years at Trine.
“I want to thank Coach (Josh) Fletcher) and Coach (Amanda) Cope for bringing me on board,” Gerber said in a university statement. “This is a great opportunity for me to contribute to an organization that gave me so much as an athlete.”
