Competitions moved around
Some area events scheduled for today have been postponed due to cold weather. A couple of them have makeup dates. Angola will host DeKalb in a track meet on Monday at 4:45 p.m. Lakeland will travel to Fairfield for a girls tennis dual on April 23.
Trine’s home football game with Alma scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. It will be rescheduled somewhere on the weekend of April 23-25.
Prep Baseball Lakers, Chargers fall
Lakeland lost to Jimtown 16-8 on Wednesday while West Noble lost at home to Goshen 7-1.
Randy Villanueva hit a solo home run for the Chargers’ lone run against the RedHawks. West Noble is 0-2.
On Tuesday in Elkhart, the Lakers lost to Concord 11-1. Lakeland made eight errors and only had three hits against the Minutemen on Tuesday.
Prep TrackChargers sweep WawaseeSYRACUSE — West Noble won both dual meets over Wawasee on Tuesday, 78-52 in the girls’ meet and 100-23 in the boys’ dual.
In the girls’ dual, Yoseline Haro-Rodriguez and Erin Shoemaker won two individual events each for the Chargers. Haro-Rodriguez was the 200-meter dash in 28.28 seconds and took the 400 in 1 minute, 4.41 seconds. Shoemaker won the 800 in 2:45 and was first in the pole vault at 7 feet.
In the boys’ meet, Jalen Gonzalez won three events to lead West Noble, taking the 100 in 11.61 seconds, the 200 in 23.14 seconds, and winning the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 11 inches.
Isaac Flora (400, pole vault) and Lucas Baker (shot put, discus) won two events each for the Chargers.
West Noble was also first in all three relays in both meets.
Heights teams top Fremont
FREMONT — Prairie Heights defeated Fremont on Tuesday, 96-39 in the girls’ meet and 73-59 in the boys’ dual.
In the boys’ meet, Kawliga Glasgo won three events for the Panthers, the 800-meter run (2:16), the 1,600 (4:57) and the 3,200 (10:53). Zach Wiseman cleared the bar at 11 feet to win the pole vault.
Jon Armstrong (shot put in 43-6, discus in 104 feet), Logan Brace (110 hurdles in 20.12 seconds, 300 hurdles in 45.71 seconds) and Anthony Hart (100 in 11.75, 200 in 24.32) won two events apiece for the Eagles.
In the girls’ meet, Fremont’s Katie Berlew, Natalie Gochenour and Morgan Gannon each won an individual event and helped the 4-by-800 relay team place first in 11 minutes, 26 seconds. Gannon won the 3,200 in 12:28, Gochenour was first in 1,600 in 6:27, and Berlew won the high jump at 4-4.
Westview teams second to Raiders
Both Westview team finished second to Northridge in three-team meets on Monday, 102.5-43 in the boys’ meet and 119.5-25.5 in the girls’ meet. Jimtown was third in both meets.
In the boys’ meet, the Warriors won the 4-by-800-meter relay in 8 minutes, 44.9 seconds with the team of Spencer Carpenter, Remington Carpenter, Anthony Sanchez and Andrew Cupp. Spencer Carpenter won the 800 in 2:04.9.
Dominic Hostetler was second in both hurdles races, finished the 110 race in 18.8 seconds and the 300 intermediates in 46.3 seconds. Remington Carpenter was the 1,600 runner-up in 4:34.8.
In the girls’ meet, Lucy Rensberger was second in both throwing events for Westview, throwing the discus 87 feet, 7 inches and throwing the shot 28-9.5. Deann Fry was second in the 1,600 (5:59.6) and the 3,200 (12:53.9).
The Warriors were second in the 4-by-400 relay in 4:59.1 with the team of Natalie Privett, Stacy Stutzman, Fry and Eve Niccum.
Prep Softball
Eastside girls rout Concordia
BUTLER — Junior Faith McClain had four hits — including a triple and an inside-the-park home run — and drove in six runs as Eastside’s softball team defeated Concordia 14-4 in five innings at Butler Tuesday.
McClain added two singles and scored three runs.
Junior Skyelar Kessler had three singles, scored three times and drove in one.
Junior Mataya Bireley and freshman Jayci Kitchen picked up two hits each. One of Bireley’s hits was a double. Bireley and Kitchen scored twice and drove in one run each.
Sophomore Grace McClain had a triple, driving in two and scoring once. Sophomore Grace Kreischer had a single and scored twice.
Freshman Moyra McAtee pitched the first four innings for her second win in as many games. She struck out five, walked two and allowed seven hits. Junior Josie Richman pitched an inning of scoreless relief, giving up two hits.
Eastside (2-0) led 7-1 after the first, and added three runs in the second and four in the fifth. The game was called after five innings by the 10-run rule.
Tough start for AHS
ANGOLA — Angola lost its home opener Wednesday to Columbia City 13-0 in five innings.
The Hornets opened the season with a 14-4 loss at Huntington North on Tuesday.
College Softball Thunder sweep Hornets
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trine opened Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association play with two shutouts of Kalamazoo on Wednesday, 8-0 in six innings and 4-0.
Hannah Kampmann (6-0) overcame five walks in throwing a 2-hit shutout in game one for the Thunder (12-4, 2-0 MIAA). Anna Koeppl (4-2) tossed a 5-hit shutout in the nightcap and only walked one.
In game one, Ashley Swartout hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Trine. She also singled and scored two runs. Scarlett Elliott and Mercede Daugherty each drove in two runs. Ellie Trine walked three times and scored twice.
In game two, Daugherty hit a two-run shot in third inning and doubled home another run in the fifth.
College Lacrosse Trine men lose to Flying Dutchmen
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team lost to Hope 13-6 on Wednesday night. The Flying Dutchmen (6-0) led 7-3 at the half.
Austin Lindell had two goals for the Thunder (2-3). Andrew Douglas and Tyler Corless each had a goal and an assist. Anthony Marasco made 10 saves in goal.
Both Thunder squads handle Scots
ANGOLA — Both Trine University tennis teams defeated Alma 8-1 in Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association duals at the Ryan Tennis Center on Tuesday. The Thunder women (1-1 MIAA) improve to 10-2 for the school year, and Trine’s men (1-0 MIAA) are 9-3.
Trine women 8, Alma 1
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (T) def. Brooke Butterfield 6-2, 6-1. 2. Jadyn Davis (T) def. Abigail Davenport 6-2, 6-1. 3. Amanda Szymborski (A) def. Eva Morales 2-6, 7-5, 10-6. 4. Ellie Cole (T) def. Elizabeth Hill 6-0, 6-0. 5. Trista Savage (T) def. Emma Lloyd 6-4, 6-0. Camille Lozier (T) def. Summer Stoldt 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (T) def. Butterfield-Davenport 8-4. 2. Jad. Davis-Lozier (T) def. Szymborski-E. Hill 8-7 (7-4). 3. Savage-Andrea Jordan (T) def. Lloyd-Stoldt 8-4.
Trine men 8, Alma 1
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (T) def. Brandon Ralston 6-2, 6-0. 2. Aaron Streit (T) def. Caleb Schuring 5-7, 6-1, 10-8. 3. Jaxon Davis (T) def. Thomas Manko 6-0, 6-3. 4. Brendon Murdie (A) def. Ryan Smith 1-6, 6-3, 10-4. 5. Drew Dixon (T) def. Walker Michaels 6-3, 6-3. 6. Alex Mullet (T) def. Tait Morrissey 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Streit-R. Smith (T) def. Ralston-Manko 8-2. 2. Jax. Davis-Dixon (T) def. Schuring-Murdie 8-7 (7-5). 3. Everitt-Eric Gaby (T) def. Michaels-Merrick Bay 8-7 (7-2)
