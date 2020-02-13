Prep Boys Basketball Lakewood Park wins
WATERFORD MILLS — Lakewood Park Christian defeated Bethany Christian 69-45 on Thursday at the Menno Lands.
Caedmon Bontrager had 29 points to lead the Panthers (9-8). Josh Pike had 17 points and Aiden Fetters added 14. The Bruins fell to 4-14.
Lakewood Park won the junior varsity game 52-33.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men receive 1st-round bye
Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team will be the No. 4 seed in the ACHA Division 2 Central Regional tournament, which will take place at Griff’s Georgetown from Feb. 28 to March 1 and will be hosted by Grand Valley State University.
The Thunder (15-12-1 before Thursday night) will play a second-round game on Feb. 29 at 4:30 p.m. against the highest remaining seed among the two first-round winners on Feb. 28.
Lindenwood, Missouri, was seeded first and Sault College, Ontario, College was seeded second. Those two teams received automatic berths into the ACHA Division 2 national tournament, which begins in Dallas on March 23.
College Wrestling Trine falls in dual to Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Trine University lost to Manchester 27-23 Thursday at Stauffer-Wolfe Arena.
The Thunder had pins from Luke Carver (184 pounds) and heavyweight Matt Abraham. Prairie Heights High School graduate Riley Rasler won by technical fall for Trine at 149.
The Thunder will end their regular season Saturday in the Mid-States Invitational at Wabash College in Crawfordsville.
Manchester 27, Trine 23
125 — Anthony Eberle (Trine) dec. Josh Stephenson 11-5. 133 — Elijah Phillips (MU) pinned Dominic Pecoraro. 141 — James Corgan (MU) won by forfeit. 149 — Riley Rasler (Trine) tech. fall Steve Najeeb 15-0. 157 — Elliston Ross (MU) dec. Nevan Freestone 5-3. 165 — Jeremiah Ford (MU) pinned Efrain Amezquita. 174 — Nick Miller (Trine) dec. Tyler Leonhard 8-4. 184 — Luke Carver (Trine) pinned Shane Stits. 197 — Jasper Donaldson (MU) pinned Chase Gibson. 285 — Matt Abraham (Trine) pinned Nicholas Torres.
